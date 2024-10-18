Arhaus Announces Showroom in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The premium home brand debuts its first retail location in the state

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces the opening of its new 17,000 square-foot showroom in Oklahoma City at OAK, the new mixed-use luxury development that opened just last month. This showroom marks the brand’s first location in Oklahoma, with the nearest showrooms over 200 miles away in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. As an anchor tenant of the new center, Arhaus promises an inspiring destination for high-quality furniture and home décor alongside OAK’s diverse lifestyle offerings.

The Oklahoma City location offers complimentary design services to clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether reviving a single space or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' team of seasoned design consultants is ready to provide guidance both in-store and online. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In celebration of the showroom opening at OAK OKC, Arhaus will make a $10,000 contribution to American Forests, the country's oldest nonprofit conservation organization, dedicated to nurturing healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast. Rooted in sustainable principles and as part of its ongoing Green Initiative, Arhaus takes pride in its continued support for American Forests and its mission. To learn more about American Forests, visit AmericanForests.org.

The Arhaus Oklahoma City showroom opens today, Friday, October 18, at OAK located at 2120 NW Expressway,

Oklahoma City, OK 73112.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores . To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About. To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cec04c05-cac9-40c7-8381-e0bab8e0987f

Arhaus Public Relations Department press@arhaus.com

Arhaus Oklahoma City Showroom Arhaus Oklahoma City Showroom

Legal Disclaimer:

