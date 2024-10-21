Technical Cable Applications Announces ITAR Registration and Renewed ISO 9001:2015 Registration

Technical Cable Applications Certifications and Registrations

Custom cable manufacturer announces official ITAR registration and renewal of ISO 9001:2015 registration for Q4 2024

It [the ITAR registration] marks a new chapter in our commitment to manufacturing top-tier cable assemblies and wire harnesses” — Dustin Twiggs, VP of Technical Cable Applications

AUBURN, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technical Cable Applications, a United States custom cable manufacturer is officially registered with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) through the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance (DTCC) as of Q4 2024. This registration allows Technical Cable Applications to provide custom and OEM cable assemblies and wire harnesses directly to defense and military contractors, including but not limited to the following sub-industries:● Telecommunications (long and short-distance signal transmission, radio, Ethernet, and much more)● Medical (facilities, equipment, and machinery)● Energy (batteries and other energy storage)● Construction (power and internal communications for facilities)● Manufacturing (automation for military and defense production facilities)The company has also recently renewed its ISO 9001:2015 registration , a strict international standard that requires audits every three years to maintain compliance. It is also UL-certified for the United States and Canada for cable assembly manufacturing and all production follows IPC/WHMA-A-620 Standard Revision E standards for quality assurance.“All of these certifications and registrations, along with our facilities in Guadalajara that allow us to rely on nearshore manufacturing instead of offshore are done so that our customers can have full trust that our cable assemblies will be of the best possible quality,” said VP Dustin Twiggs speaking about the new ITAR and renewed ISO registrations.Founded in 2002, Technical Cable Applications started as a small cable assembly manufacturer and has grown in capability many times over since its first years in operation. The company’s main facility in King County, Washington is well situated to work with many of the top technology, aerospace, and military companies in the United States. TCA has also made many strides in technological advancement with equipment acquisition to improve manufacturing processes, reduce waste, and maintain quality since its founding and within the last few years. ITAR registration is the most recent effort to expand TCA’s offerings as a B2B cable assembly manufacturer and avoid all roadblocks that could interfere with contracting for top defense and military contractors.“It [the ITAR registration] marks a new chapter in our commitment to manufacturing top-tier cable assemblies and wire harnesses for the military and defense industries and makes it significantly more straightforward for defense contractors to work with us,” added Twiggs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.