Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces That GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Affiliates Purchased $107 million of Series M Cumulative Preferred

RYE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) (the “Fund”) announced today that GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX: GAMI) and affiliates purchased $107 million of the Fund’s Series M Cumulative Preferred Shares (“Series M Preferred”). The Series M preferred carries a 4.80% dividend rate, is puttable/callable in December 2025 and has a mandatory redemption in December 2026.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:

Laurissa Martire

(914) 921-5399

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $3.0 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE – GDV

CUSIP – 36242H104

THE GABELLI DIVIDEND & INCOME TRUST

Investor Relations Contact:

Laurissa Martire

(914) 921-5399

lmartire@gabelli.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.