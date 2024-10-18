MOOLAH KICKS TEAMS UP WITH STANLEY TO KEEP WOMEN BASKETBALL PLAYERS HYDRATED WITH NEW FALL 2024 COLLECTION

-Moolah Kicks Debuts a Limited-Edition Stanley x Moolah Kicks Collaboration Exclusively at DICK’S Sporting Goods-

New York, New York, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moolah Kicks, the leading performance brand in women’s basketball, launched its fall collection today, just in time for the start of high school and college basketball season. The Fall 2024 drop will feature two brand new Moolah sneaker models, alongside made-to-match Stanley hydration products marking the first footwear collaboration in the 111-year history of the iconic food and drinkware brand.

The Neovolt Pro v2, Press Break v2, matching Stanley 30 oz and 40 oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumblers, and a matching 24 oz IceFlow™ Flip Straw Bottle will be available for purchase exclusively online and in-store at more than 630 DICK’S Sporting Goods locations nationwide.

All Fall 2024 models boast Moolah Kicks’ signature “no break in, no burn” fit, meaning that unlike other athletic brands, the inside of the sneaker is molded to biomechanically fit the female foot form which virtually eliminates any break-in period or burning and reduces risk of knee, ankle, and leg injury for female basketball players. The drop will also unveil the company’s new branding which features a new logo that will be incorporated into the design of each model. The new logo depicts a ball and net which also forms the letter M for Moolah at the bottom of the net.

“I have loved playing in my Neovolt Pros and credit their performance to helping my team make the playoffs this year," said Courtney Williams, Minnesota Lynx Guard. “The Neovolt Pro v2s are even better and demonstrated how Moolah Kicks continues to up its game for female ballers.”

The 2024 Moolah Kicks Fall collection will include:

• Neovolt Pro v2 – The mid-top profile Neovolt Pro v2 will feature custom comfort via a webbing

lacing system, dual ankle support thanks to notched wings that accommodate ankle braces and

breathability courtesy of an engineered mesh upper. The Neovolt Pro v2 will be available in seven colorways: Black, White, Red, Blue, Red/Aqua, Orange/Pink and Grey. The Neovolt Pro v2 will be available in sizes 6 – 11 at DICK’S Sporting Goods stores and up to size 14 at moolahkicks.com and retail for $124.99.

• Press Break v2 – Moolah Kicks continues to solidify its place in the youth market with the mid-top Press Break v2, the ONLY shoe fit for girls. The enhanced model features superior ankle support from its foam molded collar, optimal airflow via its air mesh tongue and premium durability from its woven upper, a TPU toe cap and new high abrasion rubber compound which provides court grip that will last all season. The Press Break v2 will be featured in four colorways Black/Gold, Orange/Pink, Red/Aqua and White and will be available in sizes 3.5Y to 7Y and retail for $89.99.

• Limited-Edition Stanley Collaboration – Stay hydrated with Stanley x Moolah, available

exclusively at DICK’S Sporting Goods. Made to match Moolah’s shoes, your favorite Stanley styles stand out in a vibrant swirl and cool turquoise colors with high-shine chrome details. Pick from the 30 oz and 40 oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumblers, and 24-ounce IceFlow™ Flip Straw Bottle. The collection is here to hydrate and bring the heat on and off the court.

Click here to access photo assets of the Neovolt Pro v2, Press Break v2 and the limited-edition

collaboration with Stanley.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new branding, launch two amazing new models and partner with a legendary brand like Stanley for its first footwear collaboration as elements of our Fall 2024 drop,” said Natalie White, Founder and CEO of Moolah Kicks. "Since our founding in 2020, Moolah has been the only brand committed to fueling women’s basketball exclusively and we remain dedicated to shaping the future of the game as we elevate, see and celebrate female hoopers across the United States.”

“At Stanley, we create products that are designed to have an impact on consumer’s lives – designed for performance and built for life," said Jon Hanson, General Manager, North America." We are consumer-obsessed and are constantly striving to find ways to engage with them in more places within their lives.Teaming up with Moolah for a first-of-its-kind collaboration gave us the unique opportunity to provide outstanding female athletes with hydration gear that is innovative, useful and elevates their style on and off the court.”

ABOUT MOOLAH KICKS

Moolah Kicks was founded in 2020 as the first and only brand exclusively focused on women’s basketball performance. Its products are distributed in retail channels including DICK’S Sporting Goods and Foot Locker New York City. In 2023, the brand solidified itself in the youth market with the launch of the Press Break. Moolah Kicks is now available in over 300 DICK’S Sporting Goods locations across the country as well as online through moolahkicks.com. The brand was named one of the top female footwear brands by Sneaker Freaker in 2022. Founder and CEO, Natalie White, has been recognized by Forbes’ 30 Under 30, Sports Business Journal’s 30 Voices Under 30 in 2024, Front Office’s Rising 25 Class of 2023 and one of Adweek’s 2023 Champions of Change. The brand boasts partnerships with select WNBA players, AAU

teams, Elite High School Champions, and 70+ NIL athletes. Continuing to propel its profile further, Moolah Kicks has raised over seven figures of capital.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping. Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About STANLEY

Invented by William Stanley, Jr. on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, Stanley brand has been delivering superior food and drinkware for active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy Stanley products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley1913.com .

About HAVI

HAVI is a global, privately owned company that connects people with ideas, data with insights, supply with demand, restaurants with deliveries and ultimately, people with the products they love. Whether we are sourcing, storing or delivering products, we bring unmatched category expertise and unrivaled operational excellence, combined with powerful digital analytics and insights. Founded in 1974, HAVI employs more than 10,000 people and serves customers in more than 100 countries. HAVI's business units include Supply Chain, tms and Stanley. Our portfolio of businesses offers best-in-class sourcing and supply chain capabilities, brand defining marketing and promotion services and innovative consumer products. For more information, please visit HAVI.com , tmsw.com and stanley1913.com.

