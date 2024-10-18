Rally House Opens in College Park, Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a national sports merchandise and apparel retailer who is opening new locations at a record pace, is excited to announce the opening of its latest storefront, Rally House College Park, located just off the University of Maryland Campus one block south of Fraternity Row under the Landmark Apartments at Baltimore and College. This storefront is the first Rally House to open in the Maryland market, expanding the company’s footprint to 22 states. Rally House College Park will have an outrageous selection of Maryland Terrapins merchandise, as well as other celebrated area teams.





Rally House College Park is proud to offer a wide array of apparel, gifts, and merchandise for Terrapins fans and College Park visitors to shop in-store. Being located just off the University of Maryland Campus and just over a mile from SECU Stadium, fans can count on Rally House to provide the most popular and latest gear for the Terrapins fans. Rally House College Park will not only be the premier destination to shop Terps gear but will also carry other Maryland and DC area team merchandise for the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens, and the Washington Nationals, Capitals, Commanders, and Wizards.

Rally House is ecstatic to expand into the state of Maryland and ready to welcome fans into the new store in College Park. “Anticipation has definitely been building,” says Director of Licensing and Business Development, Jessica Hotter. “This store is now the go-to location to shop Terps gear in College Park. As The Official Team Shop of the Big Ten Conference, working closely with the University of Maryland and Under Armour, we know fans are going to love our product selection,” added Hotter.

When Rally House enters a new market, they always have the goal to become an integral part of the local community. Sports bring people together and Rally house is proud to be a destination for fans to gather and celebrate during the most exciting times in sports. This is why customers will also be excited to find locally inspired merchandise at Rally House College Park pairing with their collegiate and professional product selection, celebrating area destinations and landmarks. The staff at Rally House College Park is excited to assist customers and cannot wait to be open for their first Terrapins home game tomorrow afternoon. Customers are invited to visit Rally House College Park store page and follow the company on Instagram (@rally_house) and Facebook (@RallyHouse) for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 250+ locations across 22 states.

CONTACT:

Jessica Hotter

Director of Licensing and Business Development

media@rallyhouse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1148c8e9-7ee7-4ab7-b7b2-cf240d3d11af

Rally House College Park Storefront Rally House is now open in College Park, Maryland, just outside of the University of Maryland. Staff is excited to welcome customers in to shop not only on gameday, but every day!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.