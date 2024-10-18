Submit Release
News Search

There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,061 in the last 365 days.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net earnings year-to-date increased by 0.90% or by $33.2 thousand, to $3.74 million, as compared to $3.71 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date net earnings per share was $1.17 for the period ending September 30, 2024 and $1.16 for the same period last year. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2024, were $1.27 million, which represents a decrease of $7.6 thousand or 0.60% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.39 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.40 for the same quarter in 2023, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Bank’s operating performance for the third quarter, and year-to-date continue to be strong. Total deposits reached an all time record at quarter-end, and we are optimistic about additional opportunities for growth and expansion. Loan quality also remains stable, with the Bank having only one delinquent loan at quarter-end, and year-to-date credit losses were a net recovery of $10,241, meaning that the Bank collected more bad debt than was charged-off.

“In 2023 the Bank became a member of the Card Brand Association and began to offer Credit Card processing for its customers. Not only does this service provide an additional non-interest source of revenue, but the Bank has also been able to provide significant savings and transparency to its customers. For every business, efficient and cost effective processing of electronic payments has become a very important part of managing cash flow. In the future we can envision expanding this service outside of our immediate market; and the revenue from this service becoming an increasingly important part of the Bank’s business model.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2024, total assets were $464.4 million, an increase of $19.5 million or 11.68% over $446.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased by $46.4 million or 14.52% to $366.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.65% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by $15.1 million or 8.4% to $194.4 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $179.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and as of December 31, 2023. OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $3.3 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $442.1 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $248.4 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.08% for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $442.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $235.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.98% for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $793.1 thousand for the third quarter of 2024, or an increase of 17.84% as compared with $673.1 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to the Company’s merchant services processing revenue that reached $129.2 thousand, representing an increase of $75.7 thousand during the third quarter as compared to $53.5 thousand for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses were $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $2.2 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $500 thousand, which represents a decrease of $4 thousand or 0.77% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $503 thousand for the same quarter last year. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 was approximately 28.3%.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

       
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
As of 9/30/2024      
  Sep-2024
Ending Balance		   Dec-2023
Ending Balance
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $56,235,795     $35,503,719  
Cash and cash equivalents $56,235,795     $35,503,719  
       
Fed Funds Sold $34,246     $25,218  
       
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses $6,735,550     $6,736,976  
Investment securities held to maturity, net of zero allowance for credit losses $187,751,860     $208,506,305  
Total Investments $194,487,410     $215,243,281  
       
Gross loans held for investments $194,405,145     $179,316,494  
Allowance for Loan Losses ($4,460,580 )   ($4,465,622 )
Net Loans $189,944,565     $174,850,872  
Stock investments, restricted, at cost $3,576,000     $3,126,100  
Fixed assets, net $7,204,530     $5,466,358  
Accrued Interest Receivable $1,466,479     $1,439,178  
Bank Owned Life Insurance $8,421,648     $8,247,174  
Other Assets $3,583,393     $3,010,916  
       
Total Assets $464,413,004     $446,414,238  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Noninterest-bearing $186,644,255     $167,131,411  
Interest-bearing $179,588,806     $152,669,374  
Total Deposits $366,233,061     $319,800,785  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances $0     $15,000,000  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings $40,000,000     $57,000,000  
Subordinated debt $10,000,000     $10,000,000  
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust $3,093,000     $3,093,000  
Accrued interest payable $1,556,057     $2,156,153  
Other Liabilities $2,145,941     $1,876,475  
Total Liabilities $423,028,059     $408,926,413  
       
Shareholder Equity      
Common Stock ** $10,502,558     $10,502,558  
Retained Earnings $32,664,661     $28,920,732  
Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities ($1,782,273 )   ($1,935,465 )
Total Shareholders' Equity $41,384,946     $37,487,825  
       
Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity $464,413,004     $446,414,238  
       
** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 9/30/2024 and 12/31/2023
       


         
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
As of 9/30/2024        
  Sep-2024
QTD Balance		 Sep-2023
QTD Balance		 Sep-2024
YTD Balance		 Sep-2023
YTD Balance
Interest Income        
Interest & Fees On Loans $3,035,928   $2,467,400   $8,564,927   $7,245,563  
Interest on Investment Securities $1,843,696   $1,166,387   $5,725,365   $3,444,135  
Other Interest Income $661,305   $1,410,450   $2,181,584   $2,990,487  
Total Interest Income $5,540,929   $5,044,237   $16,471,876   $13,680,185  
         
Interest Expense        
Interest on Deposits $1,168,014   $841,282   $3,255,683   $1,835,134  
Interest on Borrowings $945,921   $877,179   $3,256,138   $2,112,955  
Total Interest Expense $2,113,935   $1,718,461   $6,511,821   $3,948,089  
         
Net Interest Income $3,426,994   $3,325,776   $9,960,055   $9,732,096  
         
Provision For Loan Losses ($14,173 ) $6,578   ($15,312 ) ($81,806 )
         
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses $3,441,167   $3,319,198   $9,975,367   $9,813,902  
         
Noninterest Income        
Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts $445,176   $424,453   $1,345,691   $1,184,329  
Interchange Fees $113,647   $106,418   $308,680   $314,803  
Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance $59,599   $48,677   $174,474   $142,799  
Merchant Services Processing $129,184   $53,513   $410,722   $140,904  
Other Miscellaneous Income $45,488   $39,989   $149,010   $130,747  
         
Total Noninterest Income $793,094   $673,050   $2,388,577   $1,913,582  
         
Noninterest Expense        
Salaries and Employee Benefits $1,521,825   $1,381,721   $4,444,120   $4,101,388  
Occupancy and Equipment $182,813   $164,092   $515,286   $485,502  
Merchant Services Processing $77,452   $47,345   $222,055   $82,807  
Other Expenses $684,102   $619,533   $1,964,230   $1,876,220  
         
Total Noninterest Expense $2,466,192   $2,212,691   $7,145,691   $6,545,917  
         
Income Before Income Tax Expense $1,768,070   $1,779,556   $5,218,253   $5,181,566  
Provision For Income Tax $499,565   $503,424   $1,474,323   $1,470,859  
         
Net Income $1,268,505   $1,276,132   $3,743,930   $3,710,707  
         
Basic earnings per share $0.39   $0.40   $1.17   $1.16  
         
Diluted earnings per share $0.39   $0.40   $1.17   $1.16  
         
Effective Income Tax Rate   28.25 %   28.29 %   28.25 %   28.39 %
         



         
Financial Highlights        
As of 9/30/2024        
  Sep-2024
QTD		 Sep-2023
QTD		 Sep-2024
YTD		 Sep-2023
YTD
Key Financial Ratios        
Annualized Return on Average Equity   12.42 %   14.34 %   12.73 %   14.57 %
Annualized Return on Average Assets   1.08 %   1.09 %   1.06 %   1.13 %
Net Interest Margin   3.08 %   2.98 %   2.97 %   3.11 %
Core Efficiency Ratio   58.44 %   55.33 %   57.87 %   56.21 %
Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans   -0.01 %   0.00 %   -0.01 %   -0.02 %
         
         
Average Balances        
(thousands, unaudited)        
Average assets $ 466,891   $ 463,977   $ 472,470   $ 439,669  
Average interest-earning assets $ 442,078   $ 442,870   $ 447,855   $ 418,593  
Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 248,448   $ 235,812   $ 255,169   $ 209,835  
Average gross loans $ 192,243   $ 178,251   $ 187,406   $ 179,089  
Average deposits $ 344,372   $ 340,261   $ 335,140   $ 333,225  
Average equity $ 40,630   $ 35,312   $ 39,297   $ 34,046  
         
         
Credit Quality        
Non-performing loans $ 448,233   $ 492,242      
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.23 %   0.27 %    
Non-performing loans to total assets   0.10 %   0.11 %    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   2.29 %   2.49 %    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO   0.23 %   0.27 %    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   995.15 %   907.20 %    
         
Other Period-end Statistics        
Shareholders equity to total assets   8.91 %   8.40 %    
Net Loans to Deposits   51.72 %   54.52 %    
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits   50.96 %   52.26 %    
Company Leverage Ratio   9.91 %   9.26 %    



Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more