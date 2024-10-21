Advancing Research & Treatment for Neuroimmune Psychiatric Disorders: PANDAS/PANS 2024 Symposium in Portsmouth, NH

As in the 2022 line-up of presenters (pictured above), the 2024 Alex Manfull Fund Symposium is also comprised of some of the top researchers and clinicians from the U.S. and abroad.

International Gathering Features Top Scientists & Clinicians Discussing New Research

The Alex Manfull Fund is proud to present its third all-day symposium dedicated to providing healthcare providers and researchers with the latest information about PANDAS and PANS.” — Susan Manfull, PhD, Executive Director of The Alex Manfull Fund

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading scientists and clinicians will gather on November 2, 2024, in Portsmouth, NH, for "A Zone for Dialogue," a global symposium that will tackle the latest breakthroughs and treatment strategies for PANDAS/PANS, a neuroimmune psychiatric disorder with profound impacts on children and young adults.Hosted by The Alex Manfull Fund (TAMF), this biennial symposium brings together the fields of psychiatry, neurology, pediatrics, and immunology, providing an essential platform for discussing the latest research and treatment advancementsThis year’s meeting will feature topics such as:• A Paradigm Shift in Psychiatry: Exploration of how infection-triggered immune responses may underlie psychiatric conditions, challenging traditional psychiatric diagnosis and treatment.• Emerging Research: Latest studies from top institutions like Harvard/Massachusetts General Hospital, Stanford, and Dartmouth on infection-associated psychiatric disorders and their implications for treatment.• Young Adult Success Stories: Four young adults who overcame PANDAS/PANS share firsthand experiences, offering unique insights beyond clinical studies.A unique feature of the symposium is its focus on cross-discipline dialogue between researchers, clinicians, and patients. The event promotes the exchange of ideas across psychiatry, immunology, infectious disease, and neurology, fostering new partnerships and research collaborations.Confirmed speakers include pioneers in the field such as Jennifer Frankovich, MD, Stanford University; Kyle Williams, MD, and Mark Pasternack, Mass General; Juliette Madan, MD, and Richard Morse, MD, Dartmouth-Hitchcock; and Beth Latimer, MD, in private practice in Washington, D. C. Their contributions will anchor the day's discussions on improving clinical outcomes and fostering innovation. A full list of speakers is available at https://thealexmanfullfund.org/tamf-2024-symposium/ EVENT DETAILSWHAT: A Zone for Dialogue: Advancing the Understanding and Treatment of Neuroimmune Psychiatric Disorders such as PANDAS/PANSWHEN: November 2, 2024, 9am–5:30pmWHERE: 100 Chapel Street, Portsmouth NHCONTACT: Carisa Cunningham, 617-447-6500, cc@carisacunningham.comWEBSITE: https://thealexmanfullfund.org/tamf-2024-symposium/ # # #The Alex Manfull Fund supports awareness, education, and research to further understand the incidence, etiology, and best treatment of infection-associated neuroimmune psychiatric disorders (aka PANDAS, PANS, and Autoimmune Encephalitis) with an emphasis on their manifestation in adolescents and young adults. Our ultimate goal is that no life ever again be cut short – or interrupted – by any neuroimmune disorder.

