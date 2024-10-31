Marchese & Maynard LLP Donates to The Guild of St Francis Hospital Foundation

Marchese & Maynard LLP Announces Donation to The Guild of St. Francis Hospital Foundation in Support of 2024 Christmas Tree of Lights Program

ROSLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marchese & Maynard LLP, a leading trust and estate law firm based in New York, is proud to announce its recent donation to The Guild of St. Francis Hospital Foundation, helping to support the annual Christmas Tree of Lights Program. This charitable initiative honors the memory of loved ones and recognizes those cherished in life, while contributing to the critical fundraising efforts for St. Francis Hospital.

Each year, The Guild organizes the Christmas Tree of Lights Program, a beloved holiday tradition in the community. For a $10 donation per name, participants can dedicate a personalized ornament to a family member, friend, caregiver, or colleague. These ornaments, beautifully hand calligraphed, are placed on the Christmas Tree of Lights, displayed in the lobby of St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center from late November through early January. Afterward, the tree is relocated to the St. Francis Hospital Chapel, where a special memorial Mass is held on January 6, 2025, honoring all those represented by the ornaments.

“We are honored to contribute to such a meaningful cause that reflects the spirit of giving and remembrance during the holiday season,” said a spokesperson for Marchese & Maynard LLP. “Supporting The Guild of St. Francis Hospital Foundation’s Christmas Tree of Lights Program is an opportunity for us to give back to a community that has supported our firm for so many years. We believe that recognizing the lives and memories of loved ones is an essential part of the work we do in trust and estate planning, and this donation aligns with our core values.”

The funds raised by The Guild through this program are critical to the ongoing efforts at St. Francis Hospital, enabling the organization to continue its mission of providing high-quality healthcare and support to patients and families. Marchese & Maynard LLP’s donation will help ensure that the Tree of Lights tradition continues to brighten lives and offer comfort to families during the holiday season.

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center, located in Roslyn, New York, is recognized as a premier healthcare facility specializing in cardiovascular care. The hospital’s mission is to provide compassionate and quality care to the community, a mission supported by The Guild through its various fundraising efforts. The Tree of Lights Program is one of the many ways The Guild fosters a sense of community and remembrance, offering an opportunity for individuals to participate in a unique and heartfelt holiday tradition.

In addition to the Christmas Tree of Lights display, The Guild invites participants to attend a special Mass on January 6, 2025, at 5 PM in the St. Francis Hospital Chapel. The Mass will offer prayers for all those whose names appear on the tree. Attendees are welcomed with gratitude for their support, and parking is available in the hospital garage for convenience.

Marchese & Maynard LLP encourages its clients, colleagues, and the wider community to join in supporting The Guild of St. Francis Hospital Foundation’s 2024 Christmas Tree of Lights Program. By contributing, individuals can pay tribute to loved ones while also making a lasting impact on St. Francis Hospital’s ability to provide care and comfort to those in need.

For more information about The Guild of St. Francis Hospital Foundation and how to participate in the Christmas Tree of Lights Program, please visit their website or contact the foundation directly.

About Marchese & Maynard LLP

Marchese & Maynard LLP is a premier trust and estate law firm located in New York, dedicated to helping families plan for their futures and preserve their legacies. With a commitment to personalized service and expert legal guidance, the firm provides estate planning, elder law, probate, and trust administration services tailored to each client’s unique needs. Marchese & Maynard LLP is deeply involved in the local community, supporting charitable initiatives that align with their mission of helping families protect what matters most.

