Head of Yost's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Elected to National Leadership Position

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A national organization that combats health-care fraud and protects vulnerable adults has chosen a member of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s leadership team to serve as its next president.



In a unanimous vote, Ben Karrasch, chief of Yost’s Health Care Fraud Section, was recently elected to lead the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units for the coming year. The group promotes interstate cooperation among more than 50 specialized units dedicated to rooting out Medicaid fraud and protecting the elderly and disabled from abuse, neglect and exploitation.



“Under Ben’s leadership, our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit continues to set the gold standard for shielding the vulnerable from harm and safeguarding Medicaid dollars for those in need,” Yost said. “His expertise in the complex world of health-care fraud makes him an excellent choice to advance this important work on the national stage.”



Ohio’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, which operates within the Health Care Fraud Section, collaborates with federal, state and local partners to prevent Medicaid fraud and protect vulnerable adults from harm. With 102 employees, the unit investigates and prosecutes health-care providers who defraud the state Medicaid program and enforces the state’s Patient Abuse and Neglect Law.



Simply put, they protect the mentally and physically disabled and older Ohioans from abuse, neglect and exploitation in long-term-care facilities.



“Families hold nursing facilities to a high standard, trusting them to treat their loved ones with respect and provide quality care,” Yost said. “Ohio is fortunate to have one of the best Medicaid fraud teams in the country to ensure that caregivers live up to these expectations.”



Ohioans who suspect patient abuse, neglect or Medicaid fraud should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515.



The Ohio Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $15,343,488 for federal fiscal year (FFY) 2025. The remaining 25% – totaling $5,114,493 for FY 2025 – is funded by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

