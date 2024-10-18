Pocket Treasures: Unlock stories and imaginations from everyday finds!

Palmetto Publishing Releases Children’s Fiction WHAT’S IN YOUR POCKET FROM UNDER THE TREE - Written by Dawn M. Detelich, Illustrated by Katie J. Williams

Charleston, SC, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “What’s in Your Pocket from Under the Tree?” is the exciting adventure story of Braden and Thomas, brothers who embark on a perilous adventure to find their lost pet.

“Hi-Yaaa!” Braden shouts as he lunges forward with his toothbrush in hand. “We slay the big beast, hit him right in his side.” Well, needless to say, this is not exactly what his mom was expecting to hear that night when she asked Braden about his day.

As told through the eyes of the older brother, Braden, the big adventure begins when the brothers are out exploring the woods after a rainy morning, their pet tortoise, Blue, wanders off a bit too far as he goes searching for a tasty treat. The boys embark on an epic adventure to find him and return to tell the tale through the items their mom finds in their pockets at bath time.

This tale ignites interactive storytelling, encouraging the reader to explore what’s in their own pockets that could save their pet and the creatures of the forest. It demonstrates how Braden and Thomas find their own voices and cope with tough emotions and situations, not to mention bringing villains to justice! You and your children will laugh, gasp and cheer while creating a clever game for bath time or any time.

“The theme of “What’s in Your Pocket from Under the Tree?” is the importance of finding one’s own voice through imagination and interactive storytelling,” said Dawn. “Which encourages children to express their true emotions, face insecurities, and find their own voice.”

Discover if the brothers have the courage and skills to make it through the forest to search for Blue and save some of the forests’ smallest creatures in the process. Delight your child or classroom as you flip through the vibrantly illustrated pages and create your own game of What’s in Your Pocket? just like the book, no electronics required!

What’s in Your Pocket from Under the Tree? is available for purchase online at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com, and wherever you buy books. For more information about the author, Dawn M. Detelich, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Websites: WhatsinYourPocketfromundertheTree.com

www.MyPocketAdventures.com

Facebook: MyPocketAdventures

Instagram: MyPocketAdventures

Pinterest: MyPocketAdventures

YouTube: @MyPocketAdventuresOfficial

About the Author:

“Sit still and be quiet.” This was a phrase Dawn heard people saying to her son with ADD repeatedly. The task was a challenge and exhausting for everyone! With a rebellious desire NOT to crush her son’s spirit and vigor, Dawn and Mark created routines to foster their boys’ imagination and burn off some of their whirlwind energy. The family’s combined love of the outdoors and animals, a required routine and the need to empty one’s pockets BEFORE they go into the laundry was the situation that sparked this story, she’s excited to share.

Dawn shares her time between Nashville and Lake Oconee, where she lives with her husband, Mark, and their two dogs. Their sons are grown and blazing their own adventurers.

Media Contact: Dawn M. Detelich: dawndetelich@me.com; info@Mypocketadventures.com

Website: www.MyPocketAdventures.com

Available for interviews: Author, Dawn M. Detelich

