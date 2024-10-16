Liechtenstein contributes to EIF Interim Facility to enhance LDC trade capacities

Discussions are taking place in a taskforce at the WTO on establishing a new multilateral support mechanism for LDCs. Liechtenstein is the sixth donor to the EIF Interim Facility, which was established to maintain momentum in supporting LDCs during the transition period until the new multilateral support mechanism is operational.

Ambassador Büchel said, “We are pleased to be contributing CHF 40,000 to the EIF Interim Facility, marking Liechtenstein's strong commitment to advancing global development efforts in general, and support towards LDCs in particular. Our contribution to the EIF Interim Facility reflects Liechtenstein's dedication to promoting economic development in LDCs, using trade as a tool for sustainable growth, and ensuring that our efforts to enhance trade capabilities in LDCs are sustained.”

Mr Adhikari said: “We are very grateful to Liechtenstein and pleased to be welcoming another donor to the EIF donor family. Its contribution will further boost the available funds that enable initiatives aimed at building sustainable trade capacities in LDCs. Liechtenstein's contribution is a strong testament that donors understand the challenges that LDCs face, and it reinforces our capacity to continue providing support towards the economic development of until a future programme is operational.”

Since its inception, the EIF has been the only global Aid for Trade initiative exclusively dedicated to helping LDCs use trade as an engine for sustainable economic development and poverty alleviation.

More information about the EIF and its initiatives can be found here.