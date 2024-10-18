Government Communications on arrangements for the funeral of former Minister Dr Tito Mboweni

Government wishes to update the nation of South Africa and the international community on the hosting of the Special Official Funeral service and burial of former Minister and Governor of the Reserve Bank, Dr Tito Mboweni.

Preparations are at an advanced stage, and all interested parties are advised to take note of the following important details:

1. Public Viewing

The body of the late Dr Mboweni will lay in state at Sasekane Village today, Friday 18 October. Members of the public are welcome to view his body between 16h00 and 18h00.

2. Funeral Service and burial

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, 19 October 2024, at Nkowankowa Stadium outside Tzaneen in Limpopo Province starting from 10h00.

All who wish to bid farewell to Dr. Mboweni are welcome to attend.

At the conclusion of the funeral service, the cortege will proceed to Bordeaux (eBodweni) cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

3. Condolence Books

Members of the public are encouraged to continue to sign condolence books that will be available on the day of the funeral.

Condolences books will be available at designated areas within Nkowankowa Stadium.

4. Media accreditation

As per the media advisory issued on 17 October 2024, members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the funeral service are advised that accreditation will be issued at Tivumbeni College of Education in Nkowankowa between 09h00 and 19h00 on Friday, 18 October 2024.

NB: Members of the public do not need accreditation to attend the funeral

5. Funeral Service Broadcast and Livestreaming

The funeral service will be broadcast live on various major television stations, including SABC, ENCA, and Newzroom Afrika.

Mourners who may not be able to attend physically are encouraged to follow the proceedings through these channels and many others.

The funeral service will also be streamed live on the following digital and social media platforms #RIPMboweni:

In recognition of Dr Mboweni’s contribution to building South Africa, on the 15th October 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2. Since then, South African flags across the country and abroad are flying in a half-mast position as a sign that the country is in a mourning state until the day of his burial.

Dr Mboweni passed away on the 13th October 2024 at the age of 65.

May his departed soul rest in eternal peace.

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147