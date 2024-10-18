SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of CSX Corporation (CSX) Announced by Johnson Fistel, LLP

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) for potential violations of securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I acquired CSX Securities? If you acquired CSX securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/csx-corporation. For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On October 17, 2024, Bloomberg published an article that states CSX “received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission focused on previously disclosed accounting errors and certain non-financial performance metrics.” According to the article, “The subpoena asked the railroad company to produce documents about accounting mistakes CSX disclosed in its previous quarterly report, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. The company received the subpoena this month and is cooperating with the probe, CSX said in the filing.”

