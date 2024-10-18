Kaleris Recognized by Thetius as a Top 150 Most Innovative Company in Maritime for the Third Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris®, a leading provider of supply chain execution solutions, has been recognized as one of the top 150 most innovative companies in the maritime industry by research analyst firm Thetius for the third year in a row. The highly anticipated list, published annually, is widely regarded as a benchmark for innovation in maritime technology. This acknowledgment highlights Kaleris's continued commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in both the maritime sector and across the supply chain.

"We are honored to be recognized by Thetius as a ‘most innovative company’ for the third year running," said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. "Our Navis® brand of maritime solutions helps ensure that millions of tons of cargo reach their destination as safely and efficiently as possible. We continuously advance our offerings to ensure our almost 1,000 customers at terminals, shipping companies, and ocean liners around the world have the technology they need to solve complex supply chain challenges.”

Kaleris was featured in the Top 30 Most Innovative Corporate Organizations category of the 2024 list. Selected from among the approximately 4,000 organizations monitored by Thetius through its intelligence platform, Kaleris’s inclusion was based on its substantial contributions to the maritime industry over the past 12 months. These include advancements to its Navis N4 terminal operating system that enhance reliability and interoperability with other systems, reducing operating costs and informing better decisions for terminal operators. New developments were also made to the Navis MACS3 connected loading computer and Bluetracker fleet performance suite to help vessel operators maintain better emission compliance for more sustainable operations.

“Our goal is to showcase the work of organizations around the world that are pushing the industry forward,” said Nick Chubb, founder of Thetius. “Our annual 150 list is a testament to the remarkable achievements of organizations that are driving positive change.”

In 2023, Kaleris was noted for its efforts in reducing supply chain inefficiencies through its Execution & Visibility Platform, which eliminates data gaps between trading partners so they can collaborate more effectively. This year, Kaleris continues to build on that success by further expanding this platform as well as delivering innovation across its maritime portfolio.

For more information and to view the Thetius 150 list, please visit https://thetius.com/thetius-150-the-most-innovative-organisations-in-the-maritime-industry-2024/.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions. Many of the world’s largest brands rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical technology for yard management, transportation management, maintenance and repair operations, terminal operating systems, and ocean carrier and vessel solutions. By consolidating supply chain execution software assets across major nodes and modes, we address the dark spots and data gaps that cause friction and inefficiency in the global supply chain. To learn more about Kaleris, visit www.kaleris.com.



