On This Page

Date: December 4 - 5, 2024 Day1: Wed, Dec 4 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM ET Day2: Thu, Dec 5 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM ET

Format: Hybrid (virtual via Zoom and in person)

Location: The Universities at Shady Grove; Building II, 9630 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, MD

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/navigating-the-transition-to-low-global-warming-potential-propellants-tickets-1039488456957?aff=oddtdtcreator

About the Event:

The purpose of this two-day workshop is to engage subject matter experts from academia, brand name and generic drug industries, and health and regulatory agencies to discuss the current scientific understanding of LGWP propellants and the challenges encountered by the drug industry as they advance their transition development programs. This workshop will also cover the scientific and regulatory considerations regarding the data requirements to support an MDI transition program for both brand name and generic drugs. Attendees at the workshop will also be able to participate in small group working sessions on regulatory considerations and development strategy.

Through this workshop, attendees will obtain a better understanding for the basis of the current regulatory thinking regarding LGWP propellant transition programs, along with instances where challenges may still be present that could influence a drug developer’s LGWP propellant MDI development and marketing strategy.

Virtual Attendees will have free access to all sessions of the workshop except the small group (in-person) working sessions. Virtual attendees will be able to:

Attend all presentations and panel discussions

Participate in all Q&A panel discussions by submitting questions online in real time to the speakers and panelists

Enjoy free access to workshop recordings of presentations and panel discussion (not including the working sessions)

In-Person Attendees will enjoy all the benefits of virtual attendees, and will also have an opportunity to engage in dynamic, small group working sessions to discuss the scientific and regulatory challenges associated with transitioning to LGWP propellants for MDI. In-person attendees will be able to:

Collaborate in person with FDA, industry, and academic experts throughout the workshop, and particularly during small group working sessions

Engage in dialogue with attendees and faculty

Converse with panelists during discussion panel Q&As

Network with colleagues and other industry professionals during breaks

For more information: https://www.complexgenerics.org/education-training/navigating-the-transition-to-low-global-warming-potential-propellants/