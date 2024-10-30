fuku® Launches New Brand Campaign to Promote Hypergrowth Strategy Across the U.S.

Photo credit: Crypto.com Arena

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate its nearly ten years in operation, fuku , the spicy fried chicken concept created by David Chang, has unveiled a new brand campaign to revamp the company’s online and physical presence with its continued expansion in major stadiums, arenas and event venues across the U.S. Inspired by its New York City roots, the company has tapped into its origin story of a secret menu item born in the East Village to a “sando sensation” with this brand evolution and its growing fan base.“A Fine Brining Establishment” embraces fuku’s signature Habanero-brined chicken menu items and quick culinary, chef-driven approach, which has been reimagined through this new creative campaign by Red Antler in New York.“We’re proud of what has been achieved with this new brand launch, and because our strong, inclusive brand identity and culture is the backbone of our company, we’re excited to share how fuku keeps evolving especially now with 32 locations at 18 venues,” notes Kaitlin Weinman, COO of fuku. “We feel ideally matched with our decision to work with Red Antler on this journey, as they truly understand what fuku is about and where it’s headed.”First crafted as an off menu item at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar in the East Village, the OG Sando, a crispy, Habanero-brined chicken breast with fuku mayo and pickle on a potato roll, has now become a sought-after menu item by sports fans, music fans and foodies everywhere.Along with the OG Sando other signature menu items include the following, and may vary slightly depending on the venue: Sweet + Spicy Sando, Miso Ranch + Slaw Sando, Chicken Burger, Tenders and Sweet + Spicy Tenders, Gochu + Garlic Wings, Sweet + Spicy Wings, Impossible™ Nuggies and Sweet + Spicy Impossible™ Nuggies, Waffle Fries and Loaded Fries.New menu items recently introduced include Spicy Cucumber Salad, Potato Salad and House Made Slaw, all available exclusively at the Hudson Yards location.“Our mission was to evolve the fuku brand to honor its culinary roots while celebrating the 'ugly deliciousness' of David Chang’s vision for the sandwich that couldn't be kept a secret,” says Kiser Barnes, Chief Creative Officer of Red Antler. “By embracing the unapologetic authenticity of New York, global culinary influences, and the boldness of back-of-house culture, we created a brand system that strikes a balance between highbrow dining and the vibrant spirit of East Village culture—captured in our tagline, 'A Fine Brining Establishment.' The bold reimagined wordmark, dynamic film-style photography, and creation of the soon-to-be-iconic Henny symbol amplify this messaging across digital, social, and merchandise platforms. Every asset, from takeout bags to stickers, embodies an attitude that celebrates flavor and frills, ensuring that fuku remains a distinctive destination for those seeking a beautifully crafted, elbow-on-the-table experience with every bite.”About fukufukuis a quick culinary, chef-driven eatery known for its signature, craveable spicy fried chicken sandwich. fuku challenges conventions with its unapologetically innovative approach to quality, hand-crafted food for everyone to enjoy. Drawing influences from Asian and American flavors, the brand favors a bold, outside the box approach while staying true to its fried chicken roots. Born into David Chang’s Momofuku family of restaurants, our sando started as a secret menu item at Momofuku Noodle Bar in the East Village for those “in the know” and has since grown into a fan favorite. In addition to a location at Hudson Yards in NYC, fuku has a fast growing presence in major stadiums, arenas and ballparks in the U.S. Follow us at fuku, on Instagram@fuku , Facebook and LinkedIn.

