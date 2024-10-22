Autonomize AI Copilots Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers now gain access to Autonomize AI’s Copilots for Prior Authorization, Care Gaps & Medical Record Review, to transform operations

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomize AI, an emerging leader in AI powered agentic workflows and Copilots, today announced the availability of Copilots for Prior Authorization, Care Gaps & Medical Record Review in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Autonomize AI’s customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

These cutting-edge AI-driven solutions have already demonstrated success at a national health plan, where they reduced administrative burdens, streamlined decision-making, and saved millions in operating costs. By leveraging these AI Copilots, the health plan achieved a 45% reduction in clinician time spent on administrative tasks and processed complex cases, such as prior authorizations, with over 95% accuracy.

Available for Microsoft Azure Customers with Full Data Protection and Control

Autonomize AI’s solutions are now accessible through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, giving healthcare and life sciences enterprises the flexibility to deploy AI-driven workflows directly into their secure, private cloud environments. This ensures sensitive data remains within their protected cloud boundaries while guaranteeing compliance with stringent IT standards. Fully compliant with HIPAA and SOC-II Type 2 standards, Autonomize AI ensures top-tier security through advanced encryption protocols, such as AES-256 and TLS 1.2+, providing customers full ownership and control over their data.

“Our mission is to empower healthcare enterprises with AI solutions that not only streamline but fundamentally transform workflows,” said Kris Nair, CTO of Autonomize AI. “By deploying our AI Copilots through Azure, we ensure our customers benefit from trusted, scalable, and flexible technology that adapts to their evolving needs, all while maintaining the highest standards of data security, compliance, and operational efficiency at enterprise scale.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Autonomize AI’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

For more information or to deploy Autonomize AI’s Copilots, visit autonomize.ai or the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About Autonomize AI

Autonomize AI is a leading healthcare AI company focused on transforming healthcare knowledge workflows. By deploying AI copilots, Autonomize reduces administrative burdens and helps healthcare professionals make data-driven decisions to improve patient outcomes. A founding member of CancerX, Autonomize serves health plans, providers, and life sciences companies across the U.S., delivering tangible improvements in operational efficiency and care quality.

Contact:

press@autonomize.ai

