Matchain Hits Major Milestone: Over 9 Million Wallets And Counting





Matchain, a leading AI blockchain platform, is excited to share the milestones achieved since its mainnet launch on August 28th, recapping all the important metrics of the ecosystem. The platform has reached significant milestones in user adoption, transaction volume, and strategic partnerships, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the AI & Decentralized Identity space.

Explosive Growth in User Base and Transactions

Unlike traditional platforms where data is harvested and monetized without consent, Matchain’s vision is that user data should only be shared with explicit permission. This data, when shared, can be leveraged for training AI models, with users receiving a share of the revenue generated. By enabling individuals to decide how their data is used, Matchain not only fosters greater transparency but also gives users an active role in the growing AI economy, ensuring they benefit from the value of their own contributions.

To achieve this goal, Matchain has been focused on onboarding Web2 users into the Web3 space, providing a smooth transition to decentralized platforms. At the core of the strategy is leveraging Telegram's massive web2 reach as a familiar gateway, allowing millions to explore blockchain technology without friction.



Matchain’s strategy lies in driving real, authentic interactions within its ecosystem. All initiatives were focused on encouraging users to explore and experience the dApps firsthand, of which, LoL , the first AI memecoin on Matchain, quickly gained momentum and sparked engagement within the community.



The strong and enthusiastic response not only highlighted the community’s support but also served as a powerful driver for increasing Matchain's visibility and accelerating its growth.



A Recap of the most important numbers:





Successful Transition from Testnet to Mainnet

Matchain's journey to its current success began with a carefully planned transition from testnet to mainnet. While the testnet was used to validate our core offering and vision, mainnet opened up the doors for the public to join and build on Match.



How's it going so far:

Onchain Activity: The testnet phase lasted a year and saw over 180 million transactions processed, demonstrating the network's capability to handle high volumes, while the mainnet saw a total of 32 million transactions within less than a month of being launched.



Community Engagement: With a total user outreach of over 12 million across all channels, Matchain’s mini-app has attracted 3 million+ daily active users, creating strong momentum. This success is amplified by hyper-successful Megadrop campaigns in collaboration with exchange partners, fueled by the enthusiastic support of the Matchain community.



Ecosystem Growth: We’ve built a network of over 50+ strategic partners across sectors like DEXs, DeFi platforms, games, and AI, creating a solid foundation for seamless building on Matchain. MatchID partners are integrating our identity solution to drive real-world use, while infrastructure partners ensure builders can engage with Matchain easily and securely. With a focus on the future, we’ve also aligned with AI leaders across industries to empower individual sovereignty.

Get Involved With Matchain



Matchain’s growth has taken off thanks to strategic partnerships and community-driven efforts led by our Business Development team. Here are some of the key initiatives that are still going strong—and there’s plenty of room for you to jump in and be part of the journey.

Megadrop Program : A multi-phase reward program designed to incentivize user participation and ecosystem growth in collaboration with industry leaders like OKX, Bitget, and Bybit, expanding Matchain's integration on leading web3 platforms.

Mini-App Quests : Over 7 million users engaged through Matchain's mini-app games, earning Match Points in real time.

Match Hub: If you share the same vision as Matchain, let’s build something great together! Our BD team’s got your back—offering technical and marketing support to help grow your projects!

Looking Ahead

Matchain is set to continue to focus on strengthening its infrastructure, expanding partnerships, and developing AI and Decentralized Identity (DID) solutions to meet the evolving demands of the blockchain community.



With its rapid momentum, Matchain is poised for significant growth and is on track to expand its user base to over 40 million users in the coming months.



But that's just the beginning—stay on the lookout for Matchain. With so much happening behind the scenes, you won’t want to miss out. A lot of exciting updates and insights will be shared at ETH Sofia, where our CEO, Petrix , will join Par from Paris Saint-Germain F.C. (PSG) for a fireside chat.



Keep an ear for subtle clues about what’s next for Matchain.



About Matchain

Matchain is a blockchain platform that offers advanced AI-driven decentralized identity solutions. It ensures privacy, security, and control over personal data, allowing users to own and monetize their digital information within a secure ecosystem.

For more details, visit Matchain's website or contact Anastasia Drinevskaya , Chief Marketing Officer, for inquiries and updates.

