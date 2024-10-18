FLOKI’s Valhalla Welcomes Hafthor Björnsson, "The Mountain" from Game of Thrones, as Official Ambassador

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhalla, Floki’s revolutionary blockchain-based Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG), has proudly announced a new partnership with Hafthor Júlíus Björnsson, the world-renowned strongman and actor famous for his role as "The Mountain" in Game of Thrones.

Hafthor is joining Valhalla as its official ambassador, marking the beginning of an exciting collaboration.

This long-term partnership will bring Hafthor, the world’s strongest man and a multiple-time winner of prestigious titles such as the World’s Strongest Man and Arnold Strongman Classic, into the heart of the Valhalla universe. His unmatched strength and strategic prowess will enhance the Valhalla game experience for players worldwide.

Hafthor will play a vital role in Valhalla, guiding players as they strengthen their bonds with their Veras, develop new combat strategies, and engage in dynamic in-game activities. His influence will be woven into The Tempest Forge, a monumental feature constructed during the Unleash the Thunder community event.

Future developments will include a brand-new game mode where Hafthor and The Tempest Forge challenge players to face waves of Veras, helping them refine their battle skills and tactics to push their limits.

In addition to his in-game presence, Hafthor will remain actively engaged with the Valhalla community, creating content and sharing exclusive updates. He will feature regularly on social media platforms and host monthly Twitch streams, where players can join him as he plays his own in-game character.

This partnership will bring a new level of excitement to the Valhalla community, as players prepare to explore the game under the guidance of one of the strongest men in history.

About Floki

Floki is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Focused on utility, community, philanthropy, and strategic marketing, Floki is working toward becoming the world’s most recognized and used cryptocurrency. With over 490,000 holders globally, Floki has already established a strong brand presence.

Learn more at floki.com.

About Valhalla

Valhalla is a blockchain-based MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology, offering players the chance to discover, tame, and battle with creatures called Veras. The game features a player-driven economy and a hexagonal battlefield designed for dynamic combat.

Learn more at Valhalla.game.

About Hafthor Björnsson

Hafthor Júlíus Björnsson is an Icelandic strongman, actor, and world record holder, most famously known for his role as “The Mountain” in Game of Thrones. Hafthor has won multiple strongman competitions, including the World’s Strongest Man and Europe’s Strongest Man. His legacy as one of the strongest men in history continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Learn more about Hafthor at thorsapparel.com.

Contact

Community Relations Officer

Pedro Vidal

Floki

marketing@floki.com

