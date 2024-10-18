Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. Eyes Dubai South for Key Expansion in 3D Printing Construction Projects

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D” or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing technology company, is pleased to announce its strategic focus on Dubai South as the ideal location for new projects and partnerships. As part of the company’s expansion efforts, Blackwell is actively pursuing opportunities in this dynamic and fast-growing region, leveraging Dubai South’s strategic position and the UAE government’s strong commitment to advanced construction technologies.



Why Dubai South?

Dubai South is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising areas for development in the UAE. Strategically located near key logistics hubs, it is set to house the Al Maktoum International Airport, which is expected to become the world’s largest airport upon completion. The airport, known as Dubai World Central, will eventually have the capacity to handle up to 260 million passengers annually, surpassing global benchmarks and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a premier aviation hub.

In addition to its proximity to the airport, Dubai South is also close to the Jebel Ali Port, a critical player in the global shipping industry. This location provides immense potential for growth across real estate, logistics, and infrastructure sectors. Dubai South is also home to the Expo 2020 site, which continues to be a driver of development and a magnet for international investment.

The government’s ongoing efforts to foster a business-friendly, sustainable urban area make Dubai South an attractive location for innovative construction methods, such as 3D printing. With its cutting-edge infrastructure, free zones, and streamlined business regulations, the area offers significant advantages for companies looking to enter the real estate and construction markets in the region.

3D Printing Construction: The Future of Dubai’s Development

Blackwell sees immense potential in Dubai’s vision for 3D printing technology in construction. The Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has set an ambitious target for 25% of new buildings in Dubai to be constructed using 3D printing by 2030. This bold initiative, driven by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Future, is designed to enhance sustainability, reduce construction time, and lower labor costs.

Dubai is positioning itself as a global hub for 3D printing across multiple sectors, including construction, healthcare, and consumer goods. In this environment, Blackwell’s cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with the city’s goals. By focusing on Dubai South, where large-scale developments are actively underway, we are striving to be a significant player in this future-forward transformation.

A Vision for the Future

Blackwell 3D’s decision to focus on Dubai South underscores the company’s belief in the area’s potential as a center for technological innovation and sustainable growth. By embracing 3D printing construction, Blackwell seeks to lead this transformation, offering faster, more efficient, and environmentally conscious building methods.

Dubai South’s continued development, coupled with the establishment of the world’s largest airport and its strategic location along key global trade routes, presents a unique and unparalleled opportunity for growth. Blackwell is confident that its 3D printing technology will be instrumental in shaping Dubai’s urban future, and the company is eager to contribute to the city’s forward-thinking vision.

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit www.blackwell3d.com for the most up to date news.

