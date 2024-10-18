James River To Hold Its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) will release third quarter 2024 earnings after the market closes on Monday, November 11, 2024. It will also host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 6261499, or via the investor website at https://investors.jrvrgroup.com. A replay will also be available in the same location.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.

For more information contact:

Zachary Shytle

Senior Analyst, Investor Relations and Investments

(980) 249-6848

InvestorRelations@james-river-group.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.