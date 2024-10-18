Woody’s Exterminating Launches New $50 Off Referral Program

Woody's Exterminating Logo

Woody's Exterminating launches a referral program offering $50 off per successful referral. Serving Long Island, they provide eco-friendly pest solutions.

We believe that our customers are our best advocates, and this program is a way to thank them for sharing their positive experiences with others.” — Ryan Wood, Owner of Woody’s Exterminating.

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Customers Can Now Earn Big Savings by Referring Friends and Family Woody’s Exterminating , a trusted name in pest control services across Long Island, especially Suffolk County and Nassau County, is excited to introduce its new Referral Program, giving customers the chance to earn $50 off their next service for every successful referral. As part of Woody's ongoing commitment to serving the Long Island community with effective, eco-friendly pest management solutions, this program is designed to reward loyal customers while helping more families and businesses stay pest-free.“At Woody’s Exterminating, customer satisfaction is at the core of everything we do,” said Ryan Wood, Owner of Woody’s Exterminating. “With this new referral program, we’re not only offering our valued clients an easy way to save money, but we’re also expanding our reach to new customers who can benefit from the same high-quality, safe pest control solutions.”How the Referral Program Works:Refer a Friend or Family Member: Current customers can refer anyone who hasn’t yet used Woody’s Exterminating for pest control.Earn $50 Off Your Next Service: Once the referred customer books and completes their first service with Woody’s, the referring customer will receive a $50 discount on their next pest control service.No Limit on Referrals: There’s no limit to how many people can be referred – the more referrals, the more savings!Why Choose Woody’s Exterminating?For years, Woody’s Exterminating has provided safe, effective pest control services for Long Island homes and businesses, especially in Suffolk County and Nassau County. Woody's treats all common Long Island pests, including ants, termites, rodents, bed bugs, and seasonal pests. Specializing in everything from rodents to termites and seasonal pests, Woody’s uses environmentally friendly products and the latest technologies to keep properties pest-free. With a customer-first approach and a commitment to quality, Woody's Exterminating has become a staple in the community for reliable pest management.The new Referral Program is part of Woody's dedication to making pest control not only effective but also accessible and rewarding for loyal customers. Whether it's ants in the kitchen, rodents in the attic, or a more serious infestation, Woody's is here to handle it with care and professionalism – and now, customers have the opportunity to save while helping others in the community discover these trusted services.About Woody’s ExterminatingWoody’s Exterminating has been the go-to pest control service for Long Island residents and business owners for many years. Offering a wide range of services, from termite control to rodent management and bed bug treatment, Woody’s Exterminating is committed to delivering fast, reliable, and eco-conscious pest solutions. By staying up to date with the latest in pest control technologies and practices, Woody's ensures that every service is thorough, efficient, and safe for families, pets, and the environment.For more information about Woody's Exterminating and its services, or to learn more about the Referral Program, visit www.woodysexterminating.com or call (631) 817-3444. With Woody’s, protecting your home or business from pests is more than a service – it’s a partnership in keeping your space healthy, comfortable, and worry-free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.