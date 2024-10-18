Drake is Celebrating His Birthday on October 24 by Hooking Everyone Up with Free Dave’s Hot Chicken

Everyone Gets a Slider for Downloading the Dave’s Hot Chicken App

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave’s Hot Chicken, the wildly popular Nashville-style hot chicken sensation, today announced that international music icon and company investor, Drake, will be celebrating his birthday on October 24th by gifting everyone free Dave’s Hot Chicken sliders.

The hook-up is for anyone who comes by their local Dave’s and scans the reward in the Dave’s Hot Chicken app.

The October 24 celebration is going on at every Dave’s Hot Chicken from 11am-9pm local time, and is only available when visiting the restaurant, not via online ordering or through third-party delivery services.

Dave’s Hot Chicken started out seven years ago in an East Hollywood parking lot and has become the Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chain in America*. The company specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to our even-hotter Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order.

“We love that Drake is choosing to celebrate his birthday with Dave’s guests,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it’s the authenticity of the food, founders, team members and investors, like Drake, which ensure we’ll continue to blow peoples’ minds.”

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 80-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Dave’s Hot Chicken

josh@daveshotchicken.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a7fb081-6f96-4b84-93ee-c204cfcb0034

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6328294-d0b1-4ee4-9988-16b4790f3998

