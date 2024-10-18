M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable November 8, 2024 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2024.
M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.
|Distribution Details
|Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)
|$0.03125
|Record Date:
|October 31, 2024
|Payable Date:
|November 8, 2024
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com
