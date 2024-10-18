Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,377 in the last 365 days.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annualized). Distributions are payable November 8, 2024 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2024.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.35 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.96 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $20.31 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.06667
Record Date: October 31, 2024
Payable Date: November 8, 2024
   


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.lifesplit.com info@quadravest.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more