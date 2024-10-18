CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) to Ring NYSE Opening Bell Today

Omaha, NE, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of patented technology that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, today announced it will celebrate the Company’s progress and listing on the New York Stock Exchange by ringing the NYSE Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange Building, 11 Wall Street, New York City. CleanCore Solutions commenced trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ZONE” on April 26, 2024.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET today and can be viewed live at https://tv.nyse.com/2024-nyse-opening-bells.

Clayton Adams, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore, commented, “Ringing the NYSE opening bell is an honor and we believe it is a reflection of the important progress we’ve made since our listing less than six months ago. At CleanCore, our goal is to revolutionize cleaning and disinfection by leveraging our patented aqueous ozone technology. We are committed to eliminating harmful chemicals, reducing environmental impact, and providing our customers with sustainable, cost-effective solutions that outperform traditional methods. This milestone represents our dedication to innovation and excellence, and we’re excited about the future as we continue to drive meaningful change. Together, we strive to build a healthier, greener world for generations to come.”

As required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company also discloses that its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, included in the Company’s Annual Form on 10-K, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern opinion. This information does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company’s filings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to CleanCore’s business, financial condition, and results of operations that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on the management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: zone@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.