SEALSQ and Allion Japan Inc. Partner to Help IoT Device Manufacturers Build Secure, Standard-Compliant Products

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), a company specializing in the development and sale of semiconductor PKI, post-quantum technology, hardware, and software products, today announced a strategic partnership with Allion Labs Japan Inc., a leading certification consulting laboratory with over 30 years of experience. The partnership aims to assist IoT device manufacturers in creating secure and standard-compliant products, meeting key protocols such as Matter, and complying with new international IoT security regulations like the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and the US Cyber Trust Mark.



With Allion Japan serving as SEALSQ’s Sales Representative in the Japan region and an Authorized Test Laboratory for CSA Matter certification, the collaboration seeks to provide comprehensive support to manufacturers, from product development to certification, with the aim to reduce time-to-market and technology costs for IoT manufacturers by providing a complete scalable security solution.

Allion Japan will help customers take advantage of SEALSQ’s unique vertical integration across the IoT security stack. This includes:

Both SEALSQ and Allion Japan are participating to the CEATEC 2024 exhibition this week on CSA Japan Interest Group’s booth to promote Matter-compliant smart-home solutions. This collaboration emphasizes the importance of secure, interoperable IoT devices in today’s connected world, aligning with SEALSQ’s mission of contributing to a safer Internet of Things.

Hideaki Nakayama, President of Allion Japan declared, “This partnership serves Allion Labs Strategy to expand its services to offer consultation for IoT device development, interoperability, and security integration, in addition to its certification services. Our goal with SEALSQ is to help IoT device manufacturers ensure fault-free, secure integration while meeting global standards like Matter.”

Franck Buonnano, SEALSQ’s VP of Sales added, “We are thrilled to extend our global collaboration particularly with Allion in Japan. They provide solid design and security consulting services that are essential to guide Device Manufacturers through the rapidly evolving compliance framework and ensure security best practices are properly implemented at every step.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

About Allion Japan Inc.

With over three decades of experience, Allion Japan Inc. is a premier certification consulting laboratory specializing in validation automation, scenario simulation testing, and standard certification services across industries like consumer electronics, automotive, and communications. Allion Japan helps clients improve product quality, shorten time-to-market, and ensure compliance with evolving industry standards such as Matter.

