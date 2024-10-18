Edible Garden Hosts ‘Pickle Party’ at the 2024 Global Produce & Floral Show at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, October 18th – 19th

Company to introduce sustainably focused, kosher, Non-GMO Pickle Party product line; leading the way in the fresh condiments category with cleaner and better-for-you ingredients

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, invites attendees of the 2024 Global Produce & Floral Show at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 18th – 19th, to join the much-anticipated ‘Pickle Party’ at Edible Garden’s Booth C1037. Known for its innovative approach in defining the fresh condiments category, Edible Garden continues to push the boundaries with its sustainable, USDA Organic, raw, and fermented product lines, such as Pickle Party, Pulp, and Squeezables.

The Global Produce & Floral Show, organized by the International Fresh Produce Association, attracts over 20,000 participants, including more than 3,000 buyers and over 1,000 exhibitors. This premier event brings together professionals from every segment of the fresh produce and floral supply chains, representing all 50 U.S. states and more than 50 countries. Attendees gather to network, foster relationships, exchange knowledge, and conduct business on a global scale.

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “With a strong focus on cleaner labels and better-for-you ingredients, Edible Garden is addressing what consumers are actively seeking—fresh, flavorful, and sustainable condiment options. There is no company more qualified than Edible Garden to lead the charge in transforming this category. In a sector projected to grow from $172.79 billion in 2021 to $240.7 billion by 2028, according to Research and Markets, Edible Garden has embraced innovation where it has been lacking. Our functional products, including Pulp, Squeezables, and now Pickle Party, are redefining how consumers are experiencing condiments. Our Pickle Party kosher pickles are made in partnership with the Hermann Pickle Company, the legendary maker of flavorful fermented food products including pickles and sauerkraut.”

“Edible Garden's fresh condiment strategy focuses on providing healthier, more flavorful alternatives that meet the growing demand for clean, functional foods. As consumers seek condiments that support their health goals, we deliver with sustainable, USDA Organic, raw, and fermented products that offer a unique flavor experience. By pioneering new categories and capitalizing on market opportunities, Edible Garden is redefining the fresh condiment space. With scalable production and strong industry partnerships, we are poised for nationwide expansion, bringing fresh, bold flavors to retailers across the U.S.”

“Retailers of all sizes can stock Edible Garden's ‘Bland to Bold’ product lines through major distributors, making the brand’s unique offerings accessible to a wide audience. Pickle Party, Pulp and Squeezables stand out with their bold flavors and health-forward benefits, setting a new standard in a traditionally stagnant category and reinforcing Edible Garden’s reputation as The Flavor Maker.”

"I invite all attendees of the Global Produce & Floral Show to visit Edible Garden’s Booth C1037 and experience the Pickle Party firsthand. Our team will highlight the exceptional qualities of our sustainable, USDA Organic raw and fermented products and showcase how Edible Garden continues to innovate in this space. Don’t miss this opportunity to taste the future of condiments and see for yourself why Edible Garden is capturing the hearts and taste buds of consumers everywhere. At Edible Garden, we are not just leading the fresh condiments category, we are doing pickles right!"

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “design,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

