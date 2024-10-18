MvVO ART Announces Winners of AD ART SHOW 2024

Logo MvVO AD ART SHOW MvVO AD ART SHOW 2024 Winner: Dane Nunez, Mocosa (Photo credit: Yuki Tei, Photography Manager, East Region @ OUTFRONT)

Danae Nunez, Mocosa, Associate Creative Director from Grey NY, Takes Top Honors & Wins AD ART SHOW Specialty Clio Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MvVO ART, the creator of the AD ART SHOW and a leader in innovative platforms for emerging artists, proudly announced the winners of the 7th edition of AD ART SHOW at an exclusive reception at OUTFRONT Media in New York City on October 17th. Attendees from both the art and advertising worlds gathered to celebrate the winning artists, engage in a thought-provoking artist panel discussion moderated by AdAge’s Senior Creativity Reporter, Sabrina Sanchez, and connect with the artists themselves.AD ART SHOW honors the art created by the world’s most creative minds in advertising, following in the footsteps of legendary artists like Andy Warhol, who also began their careers in advertising. All 100 selected artists were carefully vetted by MvVO ART’s curatorial team of art professionals, with the winning artists chosen by a jury of esteemed contemporary art collectors.Danae Nunez, Mocosa, Associate Creative Director at Grey, took top honors for her powerful mixed-media collages and paintings exploring Latino identity and cultural stereotypes. She was awarded the AD ART SHOW Specialty Clio Award at the reception. Her work, along with that of Edom Tilahum (Art Director at Ogilvy) and Arturo Macouzet (Creative Director at Grey), was prominently displayed on OUTFRONT Media’s iconic Times Square billboards on October 17. In addition, works by the top ten artists will receive nationwide exposure on OUTFRONT’s billboards across the U.S.The top ten artists include (top three artists above plus the following artists):• Arvie McKenzie (Art Director at Wieden & Kennedy)• Edwin Weitz (Chairman/Chief Creative Officer at Bailey Lauerman)• Jasper Udink ten Cate (Creative Director at Creative Chef Studio)• Leo Macias (Founder & Global Creative Leader at NOAD)• Michael Diedrich (Executive Content Producer at Ogilvy)• Nathalie De Zan (Freelance Photographer & AD ART SHOW Signature Artist)• Sherina Florence (Independent Executive Creative Director, Venture Culturalist & Conscious Futurist- also known under the artist name, Future Me).All 100 AD ART SHOW artists’ work is available for sale through the MvVO ART e-gallery on Artsy, the leading art marketplace for collectors. To explore and purchase these works, visit mvvoart.com, where the full list of artists and their signature pieces are featured.Two additional awards were presented:• The AD ART SHOW Rising Artist Award went to Arvie McKenzie from Wieden & Kennedy, recognizing her potential as a standout.• Ogilvy was honored with the AD ART SHOW Champion of Art Award for their support of the artists within their organization.In her closing remarks, Maria van Vlodrop, founder of MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW and recognized as a top cultural shaper (Adweek Creative 100), said, "MvVO ART is proud to have created the AD ART SHOW platform to showcase contemporary artists from the advertising industry. While our partners OUTFRONT Media and the Clio Awards help us extend our reach—OUTFRONT by showcasing the top artists on billboards across the nation and Clio by honoring the most outstanding work—the heart of this show is our commitment to discovering and promoting new contemporary talent. We invite all art lovers to explore and purchase these incredible works through our MvVO ART e-gallery on Artsy."About MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW:Founded by Maria van Vlodrop, a top ten cultural shaper (Adweek creative 100), MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW showcases talented artists from the advertising industry. Launched at Sotheby’s in 2018, the show introduces these artists to collectors, curators, and critics. A jury of top collectors selects the winners, and MvVO ART continues to support artists through an Artsy gallery and social media promotion. We also help brands unlock new business opportunities through innovative art partnerships, using art for customer acquisition, product launches, and employee engagement. I: @mvvoart

