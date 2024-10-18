Free SUNY and CUNY Applications Starting October 21

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the State University of New York, the City University of New York and over 50 private colleges and universities throughout New York State have again come together to offer free application opportunities for high school seniors during New York State College Application Month.

“Ensuring that every student has the opportunity to pursue higher education is a top priority for New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “College Application Month isn’t only about waiving fees — it’s about breaking down financial barriers and opening doors to future opportunities. We’re empowering students across the state to take the first step toward achieving their educational and career goals while removing the financial obstacles that may deter students from pursuing higher education.”

The State University of New York (SUNY) will waive up to five application fees per student across its 64 colleges and universities from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3. The City University of New York (CUNY) is waiving application fees across all 25 campuses for high school seniors attending New York City public schools from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15 and from Nov. 4 to Nov. 15 for all New York State residents applying as a college freshman. CUNY further guarantees admission to all seven of its community colleges for all NYC Public Schools graduates, while private institutions across the state are offering fee waivers that vary by campus. Visit the New York State Application Month waiver webpage here for more information and a complete list of participating NYS colleges and universities.

Last week, Governor Hochul announced that following the increase in income thresholds secured in the FY25 Enacted Budget, more than 40,000 newly eligible New York State students have already submitted Tuition Assistance Program applications for the 2024-25 academic year. B-roll of Governor Hochul meeting with students at the University at Albany’s Financial Aid Office is available on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here.

To assist students with their academic goals, the NYS Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) and academic partners will offer over 65 virtual and in-person events. These events aim to support students through their college applications, encourage students to learn more about New York State financial aid, and inform them about their college options. Additional assistance with college applications and information on related events can be found on the Apply to SUNY webpage and CUNY Month webpage.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “Education is a pathway to opportunity, and New York State College Application Month helps ensure that this pathway is open to all, regardless of background or financial circumstances. By waiving application fees, we’re helping more New Yorkers take that important first step toward achieving a brighter future and reinforcing our commitment to making higher education accessible and attainable for every student across the state. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for proclaiming October as New York State College Application Month and for enhancing access to higher education opportunities for even more New Yorkers.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, “There is a place at SUNY for everyone, and we are committed to ensuring the pursuit of higher education is available to all New Yorkers. We are pleased to join Governor Hochul in promoting College Application Month and in providing application fee waivers to ease this step toward college for prospective students who are ready to claim their place on the SUNY campus that’s right for them.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “CUNY is deeply committed to removing barriers to higher education, and we are pleased to join educational institutions across the state and country for College Application Month. We will be waiving CUNY's application fee from October 21 to November 15 as well as offering guaranteed community college admission to all NYC Public Schools seniors. These strategies help communicate directly to students that attending college is a viable option for them and a life-changing opportunity. Thanks to Governor Hochul for her strong and sustained support for higher education across New York State.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “No student should ever be discouraged from pursuing a path to higher education because of the cost of applying. Waiving application fees sends a clear message to all high school seniors who aspire to higher education: ‘We want you to attend one of New York’s world-class colleges or universities; we want you to succeed; we will support you as you follow your dream.’ The Board of Regents and I commend Governor Hochul for once again prioritizing the needs of all students across New York State.”

New York City Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos said, “College education should be accessible to all young people, and New York City Public Schools is honored to stand beside institutions that are working to remove financial barriers for our most underserved students. As a school system that is deeply committed to giving students the tools to graduate with a strong post-secondary plan and a clear path towards a rewarding career, we commend New York State for making space for equity in applying to college.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “SUNY and CUNY pride themselves on providing a quality and affordable education for all New Yorkers. By waiving application fees we are opening doors for students to continue their educational journey. This helps in reversing declining enrollment. I thank Governor Hochul for making the application process more affordable. I strongly encourage all students to take advantage of this initiative.”

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “I encourage all students and families to take advantage of this window to apply for free at SUNY and CUNY institutions. With expanded tuition assistance, there has never been a more affordable time to attend college or university in New York State, and we will continue working to remove financial barriers for all students seeking to achieve their dream of a higher education.”

President of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities Lola W. Brabham said, “New York’s independent colleges and universities are committed to providing access and opportunity to ensure that all students can benefit from the transformative impact of higher education. We must do everything we can to assist students applying to college, especially first-generation students and students from traditionally underrepresented groups. CICU, on behalf of New York’s Independent Sector, is proud to participate in College Application Month, which aims to increase awareness that higher education is accessible to all who wish to pursue it.”

President of New York’s Association of Private Colleges Donna Stelling-Gurnett said, “College Application Month provides an invaluable opportunity to first-generation or financially limited New Yorkers who may not have pursued their higher education because of application fees. Several of APC’s member schools are proud to participate in this year’s initiative to remove financial barriers for students by waiving their application fees throughout the month of October. We thank Governor Hochul for continuing to champion efforts that encourage high schoolers and prospective students to explore opportunities available to them throughout all four higher education sectors in New York State.”

New York State’s College Application Month (CAM) is part of the national American College Application Campaign, which began as a pilot at a single high school in North Carolina in 2005 and has since expanded to all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Coordinated by HESC in partnership with the NYS Education Department, SUNY, CUNY, the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities, the Association of Proprietary Colleges, the NYC Department of Education and community organizations. CAM encourages high school seniors — especially those from low-income families, first-generation students, and those who may not otherwise apply — to submit college applications early. To date, the national campaign, sponsored by ACT’s Center for Equity in Learning, has helped nearly 4.7 million students submit over 8.7 million applications.