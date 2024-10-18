DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT PARTNERS MARK PARISER AND TONY PEYROT NAMED POWER HOLLYWOOD BUSINESS MANAGERS

Mark Pariser Tony Peyrot

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partners Mark Pariser and Tony Peyrot have been recognized as “Hollywood’s Top Business Managers 2024” by the Hollywood Reporter.“They’re more than financial advisers,” states the publication. “The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Business Managers often act as confidants, fixers and, yes, therapists for their über-successful, mega-famous clients. Nearly all of the folks we spoke with for the list — compiled through a mix of research and reporting to uncover those working with the biggest names in entertainment — say they’ve been counseling clients on how to weather the unprecedented financial storm post-strikes.”“Pariser and Peyrot have a diverse client base, from actor Giancarlo Esposito to a pro boxer, a college basketball player and a DJ. Pariser says a top inquiry — when will interest rates really drop? — has been tricky to gauge,” states the feature. ‘If I had a good answer, I would be an extremely rich adviser!’ says the manager who signed his first client 30 years ago. Controlling spending is key: ‘We don’t know how long the slowdown will last.’”Mark Pariser’s long history of reliable service has made him a go-to for clientele in and around Hollywood, from actors and directors to international executives, entrepreneurs and composers. His practice emphasizes the proactive management of the tax and financial affairs of a variety of people who work in film, television, music and technology.Tony Peyrot focuses his practice on managing the financial affairs of his writers, directors, actors, producers, musicians, composers, executives, and high net worth individuals and their families. He works to anticipate his clients’ needs and guides them with pragmatic solutions that provide them with financial security and peace of mind.Other recent industry-wide accolades received by Pariser and Peyrot include Billboard as "Top Business Managers” and Variety’s Business Managers Elite in 2023.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.