Global Modular Data Center Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The modular data center market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is expected to grow from $29.54 billion in 2023 to $34.73 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the increasing need for scalable and flexible data center solutions, rapid deployment and time-to-market benefits, the expansion of edge computing and IoT applications, energy efficiency and green data center initiatives, as well as the adoption of containerization and virtualization technologies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Modular Data Center Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The modular data center market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching by 2028, the market is projected to reach $71.05 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including increased adoption in edge and remote locations, the expansion of 5G networks and edge computing, a rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly data centers, growth in modular data center solutions for disaster recovery, and the integration of advanced cooling and power management technologies.

Growth Driver Of The Modular Data Center Market

The growing emphasis on environmental protection and energy consumption regulations is expected to drive the growth of the modular data center market in the future. The energy efficiency of modular data centers, along with their advantages in construction, planning, and space requirements, aligns with government policy directions. Newly constructed data centers have seen improvements in construction time, energy consumption, and costs. Modular data centers are designed to address server changes such as cloud computing, virtualization, centralization, and high density, while also enhancing operational efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and facilitating rapid expansion with minimal disruption.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Modular Data Center Market Growth?

Key players in the market include The International Business Machines Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise., Baselayer Technology LLC, Vertiv Group Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Cannon Technologies Ltd, Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG, Instant Data Centers LLC, Colt Group SA, Bladeroom Group Ltd., Diversitec Inc., Iron Mountain Inc., Rahi Systems Pvt Ltd., Eaton Corporation, EdgeConneX Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Green Datacenter AG, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, IO Data Centers, MDC Stockholm AB, Nortek Air Solutions, Panduit Corp., PCX Corporation, STULZ GmbH, Sunbird Software, Telenetix Private Limited, TSI Incorporated., Uptime Institute LLC., Vapor IO Inc., ZTE Corporation, ZutaCore Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Modular Data Center Market

Leading companies in the modular data center market are strategically forming partnerships and collaborations with start-ups and mid-sized firms to expand their range of products and services. These strategic alliances and partnership agreements enable companies to enhance their existing product portfolios and extend their geographical reach.

How Is The Global Modular Data Center Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Modular Data Center Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Modular Data Center Market Definition

A modular data center is a portable assembly of components that can be deployed in various locations to deliver data center functionalities such as storage and networking. The main objective of these modular data centers is to offer a cost-effective and scalable solution for accessing flexible computing capabilities wherever they are required.

Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global modular data center market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on modular data center market size, modular data center market drivers and trends, modular data center market major players and modular data center market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

