Sanford Bishop Requesting “Gift” Of Two More Years In Congress: Wayne Johnson Working Hard To Earn Voter Support

Wayne Johnson, Republican Candidate for the 2nd District serving Middle and Southwest Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just a few more days till the 2024 Election Day, Democrat Sanford Bishop keeps asking voters to “extend his contract for another 2 years”, which would put him in office for 34 years. Republican Wayne Johnson is hard at work to earn the right to represent people of Middle and Southwest in Congress for a first term.“From what I can see, Sanford Bishop wants voters to just gift him 2 more years in Congress, so he can say he has been in office for such a long period of time. It does not look like he is working for this — and in fact he is not even showing up at campaign forum events, such as him skipping out on the prestigious Georgia Public Broadcast Loudermilk-Young debate, for which he had previously committed his attendance, as well as not honoring his commitments to at least two other candidate forums”, said Johnson.Johnson added, “I am hard at work with the task of convincing people to trust me with their vote, pledging to seriously address the issues of affordability of groceries, housing, personal transport, insurance and healthcare for all the people in the 30 counties that make up Middle and Southwest Georgia”.“I look forward to having the opportunity to serve and represent Georgia in the U.S. Congress. In the meanwhile, I sure would like for people to be able to compare me and Sanford, head-to-head. I am certainly willing to do so,” said Johnson.Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather, and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Middle and Southwest Georgia.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson. “A change will be good for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia, and with their help, we will make a change happen this November.”

