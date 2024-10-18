PHILIPPINES, October 18 - Press Release

October 18, 2024 Gatchalian hails signing of 'ARAL Program' law; seeks decisive action vs. education crisis Senator Win Gatchalian lauded the signing of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act (Republic Act No. 12028), which he says will boost efforts to address learning loss and the education crisis hounding the country. The new law, which Gatchalian authored and sponsored, establishes the ARAL Program to provide national learning interventions grounded on the following premises: well-systematized tutorial sessions; well-designed intervention plans and learning resources developed in consultation with curriculum experts and reading specialists, following a learner-centered approach; and effective and accessible delivery modes for tutors and learners; among others. The law applies to learners from Kindergarten to Grade 10 from public schools who have returned or are returning to school after a furlough; those who are below the minimum proficiency levels required in reading, mathematics, and science; and those who are failing in examinations and tests during the course of the school year. The ARAL Program shall cover the essential learning competencies under the K to 12 Basic Education Curriculum and focus on reading and mathematics for Grades 1 to 10, and science for Grades 3 to 10. The prioritization of reading and mathematics shall seek to develop learners' critical and analytical thinking skills. The ARAL program shall also focus on building Kindergarten learners' foundational skills to strengthen their literacy and numeracy competencies. Teachers, para-teachers, and pre-service teachers may serve as tutors under the ARAL Program. Teachers who serve as tutors shall be compensated subject to the pertinent provisions of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers and the existing rules and regulations of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). Consistent with DBM guidelines, said compensation for teachers shall be granted provided that they have already rendered the prescribed six hours of actual classroom teaching, and the amount paid for the purpose shall not exceed the compensation for two hours based on the Prime Hourly Teaching Rate. Para-teachers who serve as tutors shall be compensated from the budget of the DepEd or the Special Education Fund (SEF) of the local school board. The law also provides that services rendered by pre-service teachers who serve as tutors shall be considered relevant teaching experience when applying for plantilla positions in the DepEd. Gatchalian: Panukalang 'ARAL Program' batas na Pinapurihan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglagda sa Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act (Republic Act No. 12028), isang batas na magpapaigting sa pagsugpo ng krisis sa edukasyon sa bansa. Itatatag sa ilalim ng bagong batas ang ARAL Program na magbibigay ng national learning interventions na nakaangkla sa mga sumusunod na pamantayan: mga sistematikong tutorial sessions, maayos na intervention plans at learning resources na binuo ng mga curriculum experts at reading specialists at naaayon sa learner-centered approach, epektibo at angkop na mga paraan ng pagtuturo para sa mga tutors at mag-aaral, at iba pa. Layon ng batas na matulungan ang mga mag-aaral mula Kindergarten hanggang Grade 10 mula sa mga pampublikong paaralan na bumalik o babalik sa paaralan matapos mahinto sa pag-aaral; iyong mga hindi umaabot sa minimum proficiency levels na kinakailangan sa reading, mathematics, at science; at mga hindi pumapasa sa mga test sa loob ng school year. Sasaklawin ng ARAL Program ang essential learning competencies sa ilalim ng K to 12 Basic Education Curriculum at tututukan ang reading at mathematics para sa Grade 1 hanggang Grade 10, at science para sa Grade 3 hanggang Grade 10. Bibigyang prayoridad ang reading at mathematics upang linangin ang critical at analytical thinking skills ng mga mag-aaral. Tututukan din ng ARAL program ang pagpapatatag ng foundational skills ng mga mag-aaral sa Kindergarten, lalo na ng kanilang literacy at numeracy competencies. Maaari namang maging tutors sa ilalim ng ARAL Program ang mga guro, para-teachers, at pre-service teachers. Mabibigyan ng dagdag umento ang mga guro na magsisilbi bilang tutors alinsunod sa mga angkop na probisyon ng Magna Carta for Public School Teachers at sa mga pamantayan ng Department of Education (DepEd) at Department of Budget and Management (DBM). Ayon din sa mga guidelines ng DBM, ipagkakaloob ang karagdagang bayad sa mga guro kung nagampanan na nila ang kanilang tungkuling magturo sa loob ng classroom sa loob ng anim na oras. Ang dagdag na bayad sa mga guro ay hindi naman lalagpas sa halagang katumbas na bayad sa dalawang oras batay sa Prime Hourly Teaching Rate. Ang mga para-teachers na magsisilbing mga tutor ay babayaran mula sa pondo ng DepEd o sa Special Education Fund (SEF) ng local school board. Nakasaad din sa batas na ituturing na relevant teaching experience ang pagiging tutor ng mga pre-service teachers sa pag-aapply nila sa mga plantilla positions sa DepEd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.