Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs media on readiness to administer 2024 NSC examinations, 20 Oct

The Minister of Basic Education Ms Siviwe Gwarube will on Sunday 20 October brief members of the media on readiness to administer the 2024 NSC Examinations which begin in earnest on Monday 21 October 2024.

With an excess of 727 000 full time and 155 215 Part Time candidates prepared to sit for examinations, the Minister will address members of the media to unpack the details of the 2024 NSC exams.

Event details:

Date: Sunday, 20 October 2024

Time: 12h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

