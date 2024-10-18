Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs media on readiness to administer 2024 NSC examinations, 20 Oct
The Minister of Basic Education Ms Siviwe Gwarube will on Sunday 20 October brief members of the media on readiness to administer the 2024 NSC Examinations which begin in earnest on Monday 21 October 2024.
With an excess of 727 000 full time and 155 215 Part Time candidates prepared to sit for examinations, the Minister will address members of the media to unpack the details of the 2024 NSC exams.
Event details:
Date: Sunday, 20 October 2024
Time: 12h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria
Live Streaming details:
Enquiries:
Elijah Mhlanga
Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa
Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala
Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.