VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, has issued updates for October 18, 2024.

OKX Lists BANANA, Launches 'BANANA Trade and Earn' Campaign with 100,000 USDT Worth of BANANA in Rewards

OKX today announced the listing of Banana Gun (BANANA) on its spot market, effective October 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM (UTC). To celebrate the new listing, OKX has launched a 'BANANA Trade and Earn' campaign, offering a total of 2,000 BANANA tokens (worth approx. 100,000 USDT) in rewards.

The campaign, running from October 18 at 10:00 AM (UTC) to October 28 at 11:59 PM (UTC), offers the following rewards for new and existing customers:

New customers who deposit and trade 100 USDT worth of BANANA will have the opportunity to claim a share of a 1,000 BANANA reward pool

All customers (new and existing) who trade 300 USDT worth of BANANA will have the opportunity to claim a share of a 1,000 BANANA reward pool

BANANA is the token that fuels Banana Gun, a Telegram bot that allows users to snipe upcoming launches or trade tokens that are live on Ethereum, Solana, Base and Blast chains.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

