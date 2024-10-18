Airport Information Systems Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030, Growing at 3.6% CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

The Airport Information Systems

Growing air traffic, digitalization, and passenger experience boost airport information systems demand. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Airport Information Systems market report presents an overview of the market on the basis of key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of global Airport Information Systems market is anticipated to grow at large scale over the forecast period (2024-2030). The main purpose of the study report is to give users an extensive viewpoint of the market. The report exhibits both Airport Information Systems market quantitative as well as qualitative data with tables and figures displayed in the form of bar graphs, and pie charts. Key drivers as well as challenges of the market are discussed in the report. Also reports provides an in depth analysis of the Airport Information Systems market with current and future trends.

Airport Information Systems (AIS) include various equipment from passenger information display systems (PIDS) and baggage handling and management systems to aircraft. These systems provide information and announcements to staff and passengers, advertising, flight departure times, and weather updates. An AIS is produced from a combination of different subsystems. These systems consist of a flight information system, an airport security system, a system for terminal services, emergency departments, and passenger information systems.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒.𝟑𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟔% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

The integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) in airport operations is one of the major factors boosting the market growth. In line with this, the increasing utilization of data analytics and AI-powered systems to predict flight delays, manage airport traffic more efficiently, and offer personalized services to passengers is positively impacting the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of IoT devices, such as sensors and smart tags, that help in tracking luggage, monitoring airport facilities, and improving overall operational efficiency is enhancing the market growth. In addition to this, the growing awareness about environmental sustainability, leading to the production of systems that are designed to reduce carbon footprints, is fostering the market growth.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜

The surge in air traffic across the globe, boosting the need for efficient information systems, is a major factor contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the rising expansion of the tourism sector and international trade, necessitating the need for robust information systems to manage the increased volume of data and ensure smooth airport operations, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Airport information systems are crucial for managing flight schedules, passenger information, baggage handling, and other critical operations. Besides this, the heightened demand for efficient cargo handling and tracking to ensure timely and secure transportation of goods is also fostering the market growth. Airport information systems are equipped with radio frequency identification (RFID) technology and advanced tracking systems, which play a crucial role in managing the logistics of air cargo.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Airport Information Systems markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

Advantech Co., Ltd., Amadeus IT Group, Collins Aerospace, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Indra Sistemas, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Lufthansa Systems, NEC Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, RESA, Rockwell Collins, SAAB AB, Siemens AG, SITA, Thales Group, Unisys Corporation

𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬

November 2023: The Innovative Contractors for Advanced Dimensions announced selecting Collins Aerospace, a part of RTX Corporation, for the delivery, deployment, and support services for airport operational and passenger processing systems for the NEOM Bay Airport in NEOM City, Saudi Arabia.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Airport Information Systems Market by System

Airport Operation Control Centre

Departure Control System

Airport Information Systems Market by Airport

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Airport Information Systems in these regions, covering

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

North America stood at USD 1.04 billion in 2023. The region's dominance is due to the presence of the highest aircraft fleet and a large number of airlines across the United States. A large number of airports and high spending from airlines for the modernization of airports drive the growth of the market across North America. Additionally, key system integrators such as IBM, Collins Aerospace, and others boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific will witness remarkable growth in the AIS market during 2024-2032. The growth is attributed to the growing urbanization and disposable income, and increasing air traffic that leads to the rapid expansion of the aviation sector across China and India. In 2020, the Indian Finance Ministry announced that 100 new airports would be developed by 2024. In the union budget of the year 2020-2021, the Indian government allocated USD 23.7 billion to support the country’s transport infrastructure.

Europe is projected to show significant growth owing to the increasing spending on the aviation sector from the U.K., Germany, France, Russia, and others. Furthermore, key market players such as Indra Sistemas S.A., Siemens, Thales Group, and others drive the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞@:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40703/airport-information-systems-market/

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Introduction of the Global Airport Information Systems Market

- Overview of the Market

- Scope of Report

- Assumptions

Executive Summary

Research Methodology of Market Research Intellect

- Data Mining

- Validation

- Primary Interviews

- List of Data Sources

Global Airport Information Systems Market Outlook

- Overview

- Market dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Opportunities

- Porters five force model

- Value chain analysis

Global Airport Information Systems Market, By Product

Global Airport Information Systems Market, By Application

Global Airport Information Systems Market, By Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World

Global Airport Information Systems Market Competitive Landscape

- Overview

- Company Market Ranking

- Key Development Strategies

Company Profiles

Appendix

