Air Purifiers Market 2024-2030 Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement by Top Key Players

Rising pollution, health awareness, and demand for clean indoor air drive air purifier market growth.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Purifiers market report presents an overview of the market on the basis of key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of global Air Purifiers market is anticipated to grow at large scale over the forecast period (2024-2030). The main purpose of the study report is to give users an extensive viewpoint of the market. The report exhibits both Air Purifiers market quantitative as well as qualitative data with tables and figures displayed in the form of bar graphs, and pie charts. Key drivers as well as challenges of the market are discussed in the report. Also reports provides an in depth analysis of the Air Purifiers market with current and future trends.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟓.𝟖𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟔.𝟐𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟓% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, primarily composed of submicron glass fibers, represent a category of extended surface mechanical filters with a texture resembling blotter paper. These filters boast a substantial surface area, facilitating the removal of approximately 99.7% of particles equal to or larger than 0.3 microns. Noteworthy is their efficiency in filtering particles of varying sizes, making them highly effective in enhancing air quality.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Air Purifiers markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

Airfree Products, Airthereal Inc., Alen Corporation, Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blueair AB, Coway Co., Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Germ Guardian, Honeywell International Inc., IQAir, Levoit, LG Electronics Inc., Molekule Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Philips Electronics N.V., Rabbit Air, Sharp Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Winix Inc., Xiaomi Corporation

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

In January 2024, COWAY CO., LTD. launched Airmega 100. It has a 360° air intake and a 3-stage HEPA filtration system that effectively removes harmful pollutants and purifies the air within an 810-square-foot space every hour. The product has a real-time air quality indicator, energy-saving technology, auto mode, and a precise particle sensor, which are some of the important features of this new air purifier.

In February 2023, the company introduced a new carbon air purifier that uses UV technology to promote healthy indoor air quality. This system helps eliminate unwanted odors, gases, and volatile organic compounds from the air inside the home. Additionally, the technology reduces the growth of microorganisms, such as viruses and bacteria, on the evaporator coil.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Air Purifiers Market by Technology

HEPA

Activated Carbon

Air Purifiers Market by Application

Commercial

Residential

𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Air Purifiers in these regions, covering

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

𝐔.𝐒. 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

The air purifier market in the U.S. held over 72.0% share of the North America market. The U.S. Department of Energy has established standards for quality assurance and specifications related to HEPA filters. Similarly, the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) has established the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), which is a standard used to measure the effectiveness of air purifiers, thereby enabling consumers to compare the performance of air purifiers in eliminating dust, pollen, and tobacco smoke.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for 38.9% of the global revenue share in 2023, due to several variables, including a larger population with more disposable income, rapid urbanization, and industrialization. For instance, in recent years, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has made rapid progress in raising the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) standards within Southeast Asia. The efforts of the OSHNET, the platform to drive collaboration among regional OSH centers and agencies, have been important in the region. Mandated policies by agencies for employers to maintain worker safety in industries and commercial places are expected to drive the demand for air purifiers in Southeast Asia.

