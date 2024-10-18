Discover the SEP (Smart Energy Pay) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce the listing of Smart Energy Pay (SEP) on XT Exchange. The SEP/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone, offering a new opportunity for traders to engage with a blockchain project focused on transforming the energy sector.





About SEP (Smart Energy Pay)

Smart Energy Pay is at the forefront of combining blockchain technology with renewable energy solutions. SEP leverages its own blockchain to enable secure and transparent transactions within the energy sector. A unique feature of the SEP platform is its integration with a patented 3D wind device, which allows for the efficient generation of renewable energy. By blending decentralized finance (DeFi) with green energy, SEP aims to build sustainable and accessible energy markets that cater to both consumers and businesses.

SEP's listing on XT Exchange marks a significant step in bringing green energy to the forefront of the blockchain space. With this listing, SEP gains access to XT’s vast global community, enhancing its liquidity and providing exposure to a broader audience. By joining XT Exchange, SEP is poised to drive innovation in both the DeFi and renewable energy sectors, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his thoughts on the listing: “We are proud to welcome Smart Energy Pay to our platform. SEP’s commitment to sustainable energy and innovation resonates with our mission to support transformative projects that make a difference. We believe that the listing of SEP will provide our users with substantial value and contribute to the advancement of both the blockchain and energy sectors.”

Website: https://smartenergypay.com/

Blockchain Explorer: https://secexplorer.io/

Whitepaper: https://smartenergypay.com/whitepaper

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real-time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

