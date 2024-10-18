Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 30, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading technology company for home water solutions in China, today announced that its management will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 30, 2024.

Viomi invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the live, interactive presentation during the conference.

This online event will provide existing shareholders and the investment community with an opportunity to engage in real-time with Mr. Sam Yang, Head of Capital and Strategy, and Ms. Claire Ji, Director of Investor Relations.

The management team will present the Company’s strategy and business, followed by a Q&A session. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask them during the event. The management team will strive to address as many questions as possible.

Viomi’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 9:05 am to 9:35 am Eastern Time.

To ensure your attendance and receive any updates, please register here: Conference Registration.

For those unable to join the live event, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and the Emerging Growth YouTube channel (YouTube Link). A link to the archive will be shared after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.viomi.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Claire Ji

E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

Piacente Financial Communications

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

