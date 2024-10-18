Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,431 in the last 365 days.

Azerion publication date of Q3 2024 results set for 19 November 2024

Amsterdam, 18 October 2024 - Azerion, one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms, announces the adjustment of its upcoming Q3 interim unaudited financial reporting date to 19 November 2024, ten days earlier than the previously scheduled 28 November 2024. Over the past year, integration and consolidation efforts have helped Azerion mature as a publicly listed company, resulting in improved reporting efficiencies. These enhancements support Azerion’s growth and commitment to timely reporting while enabling it to capture opportunities faster and expand its market share.

Future reporting dates:

Q3 2024 Q4 and FY 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025
19 November 2024 27 February 2025 28 May 2025 28 August 2025 18 November 2025

About Azerion
Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 22 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact
Investor Relations: ir@azerion.com
Media: press@azerion.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Azerion publication date of Q3 2024 results set for 19 November 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more