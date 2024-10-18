ITM and NTP Strengthen Global Radioisotope Production Capacities by Renewing their Technology License Agreement and Signing a Manufacturing and Supply Agreement for n.c.a. Lutetium-177

Extension of 2012 agreement grants NTP the rights to manufacture and distribute non-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177 Lu)

Companies enter into an additional manufacturing and supply agreement for NTP to produce and supply n.c.a. 177Lu to ITM

Lu to ITM Extending the collaboration strengthens production capacity and enhances the global supply of valuable medical radioisotopes



Garching / Munich, Germany, and Pretoria, South Africa, October 18, 2024 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) and NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. (NTP), both leading radiopharmaceutical companies, today announced that they have renewed their long-standing technology transfer- and license agreement for the production of non-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu). Furthermore, the companies have entered a new manufacturing and supply agreement to further increase ITM’s n.c.a. 177Lu manufacturing capabilities, to meet the growing demand through a robust, reliable and sustainable global supply.



Under the renewed licensing agreement, ITM grants NTP the use of intellectual property (IP) rights related to the manufacturing of n.c.a. 177Lu. ITM is a global leading producer and supplier of n.c.a. 177Lu, a medical radioisotope frequently used in Radiopharmaceutical Therapy (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. ITM’s expertise will support NTP in the manufacturing and distribution of these valuable medical radioisotopes within the Republic of South Africa and other agreed territories. In addition, the companies entered a new manufacturing and supply agreement under which NTP will produce and supply n.c.a. 177Lu to ITM by utilizing ITM’s IP, processes and quality specifications and to irradiate Ytterbium-176 (176Yb) leveraging NTP’s expertise and commercial access to the SAFARI-1 nuclear reactor operated by Necsa.



“NTP is a trusted partner and the extension of our existing agreements with them underscores the value of our long-standing cooperation. That cooperation is built on a mutual commitment to ensuring a global supply for the radiopharmaceutical industry,” commented Dr. Andrew Cavey, CEO of ITM. “These agreements strengthen our position as the world’s largest manufacturer of n.c.a. Lutetium-177 and further secure our ability to supply the growing demand for medical radioisotopes around the world.”



The international demand for medical radioisotopes, including n.c.a. 177Lu is projected to grow, creating a need for reliable manufacturing sites and supply chains. High-quality medical radioisotopes are key components for targeted radiopharmaceuticals used to treat an array of high-need cancer indications. Through this partnership, ITM and NTP are expanding their capabilities and capacities to produce as well as distribute these valuable radioisotopes to reach more patients globally.



“ITM has been a long-term strategic partner for NTP in building our n.c.a. Lutetium-177 production and manufacturing facilities, which have enabled us to supply the South African radiopharmaceutical market and other territories as per our agreement with this critical and lifesaving medical radioisotope, with improved patient outcomes,” said Thabo Tselane, GMD of NTP. “We look forward to this fruitful, strategic collaboration and partnership as a producer and supplier of n.c.a. Lutetium-177 with ITM.”





About Radiopharmaceutical Therapy (RPT)

Radiopharmaceutical Therapy (RPT) is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope such as Lutetium-177 or Actinium-225 to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, such as receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, with the goal of destroying tumor tissue. The precise localization enables targeted treatment with potentially minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.



About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



About NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd

NTP Radioisotope, a subsidiary of Necsa, is a global leader in the production and distribution of nuclear technology and radiation products as well as services and has over time evolved into a prominent player in the global medical and industrial radioisotope sector. Their integrated offering includes irradiation services, API’s, radiopharmaceuticals, single-dose medical radioisotopes, radioactive sealed sources, source containers and reliable logistics. Guided by core values, NTP fosters diversity, sustainability and ethical engagement whilst building partnerships with customers, colleagues, and communities’ word wide. NTP supplies high-quality radiation-based products and services to customers in more than 50 countries, further extending this reach through their subsidiaries, GammaTec NDT supplies SOC Ltd, NTP Logistics SOC Ltd and AEC-Amersham SOC Ltd. With a mission to excel in a competitive global arena, NTP priorities customer satisfaction through innovation and quality, investing strategically in its employees and infrastructure to uphold safety and NTP standards.





ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Kathleen Noonan / Julia Westermeir

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com



Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com



NTP Contact

Marketing & Sales

Annette Lubbe

Phone: +27 833759239

Email: salesqueries@ntp.co.za





