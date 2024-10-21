Metal Magnesium Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.13 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

Metal Magnesium Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The metal magnesium market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is projected to grow from $4.43 billion in 2023 to $4.73 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to the rising demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, the expansion of the aerospace sector, the adoption of magnesium alloys in electronics and consumer products, an increasing use of magnesium in medical implants and healthcare applications, and government initiatives promoting the use of magnesium metal.

The metal magnesium market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching the market is anticipated to reach $6.13 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth during the forecast period can be linked to the increasing demand for magnesium in battery technologies, the expansion of the renewable energy sector, and the growth of magnesium applications in 3D printing and additive manufacturing. Additionally, there is rising awareness and adoption of magnesium in the construction industry, along with ongoing research and development of magnesium-based materials to enhance their properties.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6801&type=smp

The growing emphasis on automotive lightweighting is fueling the expansion of the metal magnesium market. This focus on lighter vehicles arises from several factors, including improved fuel efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and compliance with emission standards. As the demand for lightweight materials increases, metal magnesium is becoming increasingly sought after due to its lightweight characteristics. Magnesium is utilized in various automotive applications, such as door frames, steering wheel armatures, cross-car panel beams, seat frames, fuel tank covers, and other components, helping to reduce the overall weight of vehicles.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-magnesium-global-market-report

Key players in the market include Alliance Magnesium Inc., Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry Co. Ltd., Nippon Kinzoku Co. Ltd., POSCO India Pvt. Ltd., Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co. Ltd., US Magnesium LLC, Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd., Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd., Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO, IMA Industrial S/A, Regal Metal Products Co., Shanxi Bada Magnesium Co. Ltd., Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Limited, Western Magnesium Corporation, Fu Gu Yi De Magnesium Alloy Co. Ltd., American Magnesium LLC, Magnesium Alloy Products Co. Inc., Shanxi Shuifa Zhenxin Magnesium Industry Co. Ltd., Metallic Corporation of India, Jayesh Industries Ltd., Magontec Ltd., Titanium Corp., Esan Eczacibasi Holding A. S., Shanghai Sunglow Investment (Group) Co. Ltd., VSMPO-Avisma Corp., Latrobe Magnesium Ltd., Baoji Yuhang Nonferrous Metal Co. Ltd., Nantong Changhai Magnesium Alloy Co. Ltd., Qinghai West Magnesium Mining Co. Ltd., China Magnesium Corporation.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on product innovation, particularly through the development of magnesium alloy injection molding equipment, to enhance their competitiveness and address various industry needs. This equipment is specifically designed to shape molten magnesium alloys into specific forms by injecting them into molds, making it a vital tool in manufacturing and engineering applications.

1) By Product: Pure Magnesium, Magnesium Compounds, Magnesium Alloys

2) By Manufacturing Process: Thermal Reduction Process, Electrolyte Process, Recycling

3) By Application: Die Casting, Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Reduction, Iron And Steel Making, Other Applications

4) By End-User Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Sports, Medical, Other End User

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Metal magnesium is a lightweight structural metal used to manufacture various lightweight products such as car covers, car seats, cameras, laptops, fuel tank covers, and steering wheels. Additionally, magnesium plays a role in melting iron and steel to eliminate sulfur particles and is utilized in fireworks, sparklers, flares, and other applications.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Metal Magnesium Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on metal magnesium market size, metal magnesium market drivers and trends, metal magnesium market major players and metal magnesium market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

