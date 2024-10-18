Feng Yong Chao Yang by Wang Dan and Zhang Jiyu Wins Bronze in A' Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards

Feng Yong Chao Yang

Hangzhou Green Development Design's Residential Community Project Recognized for Architectural Excellence and Innovation

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of real estate design, has announced Feng Yong Chao Yang by Wang Dan and Zhang Jiyu as the Bronze winner in the Construction and Real Estate Projects Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the project within the real estate industry, positioning it as a notable example of architectural excellence and innovation.Feng Yong Chao Yang's award-winning design showcases the project's relevance to current trends and needs within the real estate industry. By prioritizing the internal spatial experience and creating a secluded garden-style community in the heart of the city, the design aligns with the growing demand for serene and natural living environments amidst urban settings. The project's thoughtful integration with its surroundings and consideration for future urban development plans demonstrate its adherence to industry best practices and standards.The residential community's design stands out for its unique blend of aesthetics and functionality. The iconic building facades, adorned with expansive glass curtain walls and aluminum panels, evoke the image of a clear lake cascading from the sky, creating a visually striking and timeless appearance. The strategic use of materials, such as stone claddings and paint in specific areas, ensures both the quality and aesthetic appeal of the buildings. The master plan design prioritizes the internal spatial experience, offering residents a natural and serene retreat within a diverse urban environment.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Hangzhou Green Development Design's commitment to pushing the boundaries of architectural design and creating living spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents. The award not only validates the team's hard work and dedication but also inspires them to continue exploring innovative solutions and setting new standards in the real estate industry.Feng Yong Chao Yang was designed by Chief designer: Wang Dan, Zhang Jiyu and Design team: Wu Haiting, Liu Yuanwei, Mao Xinying.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Wang Dan and Zhang JiyuWang Dan and Zhang Jiyu are accomplished designers from China who have crafted the serene and secluded garden-like community, Feng Yong Chao Yang, in the old city of Hangzhou. Rooted in the local context, their project redefines contemporary lifestyle, with iconic building facades adorned with full-glass curtain walls that evoke the image of a clear lake cascading from the sky, inviting residents to embark on a beautiful journey of discovery and everyday living.About Hangzhou Green Development DesignGD is a well-established architectural design firm with a Class-A qualification in the architecture construction industry. Founded in 2006 and based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the company boasts a team of over 300 designers proficient in various fields, including architecture, structural engineering, electrical systems, water supply and drainage, HVAC, landscape design, interior decoration, and curtain wall design. GD specializes in delivering holistic solutions, from project planning to master plan design, schematic design, design development, and construction drawings, ensuring high-quality execution and overall design excellence.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through innovative solutions. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, real estate industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of outstanding designs that showcase skill, resourcefulness, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

