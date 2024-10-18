Timescape by Cheng-Chi Hung Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Timescape

Innovative Flagship Store Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected competition in the interior design industry, has announced Timescape by Cheng-Chi Hung as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the design of the flagship store, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the field of interior design.Timescape's award-winning design showcases the transformative potential of interior spaces, offering a fresh perspective on how retail environments can enhance brand identity and customer experience. By seamlessly integrating architectural facades, sidewalks, storefronts, and interior spaces, Timescape creates a unified and immersive atmosphere that resonates with both industry professionals and consumers alike.The design of Timescape draws inspiration from the graceful flow of water, incorporating elements of Sparkling, Waves, and Rhythm to craft a fluid and harmonious aesthetic. The innovative use of modular metal mesh challenges traditional expectations of expanded mesh materials, resulting in a sleek surface with gentle curves that exudes grandeur and sophistication. This attention to detail and material innovation sets Timescape apart as a truly remarkable interior design achievement.The recognition bestowed upon Timescape by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to the skill and vision of Cheng-Chi Hung and his team. This award not only celebrates their outstanding work but also highlights the potential for interior design to push boundaries, inspire new approaches, and contribute to the advancement of the industry as a whole.Team MembersTimescape was designed under the direction of Cheng-Chi Hung, who served as the Design Director for the project.Interested parties may learn more about Timescape and its award-winning design at the following URL:About Cheng-Chi HungCheng-Chi Hung, a graduate of the Department of Interior Design at Chung Yuan Christian University in Taiwan, brings nearly three decades of experience to his interior design practice. Specializing in the planning and design of offices, factories, retail spaces, and residential properties, Cheng-Chi Hung offers comprehensive design services that encompass interior design, landscape design, floral display design, and energy feng shui planning. With a focus on creating harmonious and positive atmospheres, Cheng-Chi Hung aims to provide customers with environments that promote physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.About Ones Interior Inc.Ones Interior Inc. is a design firm composed of professional designers and a construction team. The company offers a wide range of services, including architecture design, interior design, landscape design, installation art design, project management, and feng shui planning for various spaces such as offices, factory offices, retail commercial spaces, and residences. Ones Interior Inc. places a strong emphasis on creating harmonious and pure spatial experiences by balancing the energy between humans and their surroundings.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design. The rigorous evaluation process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior interior design projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands across all countries. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding design capabilities.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://interiordesignaward.com

