Flex Fuel Engine Market Size Anticipates Exceeding USD 105.11 Billion by 2030

The global flex fuel engine market is driven by depleting fossil fuel reserves, strict environmental regulations, and stringent vehicle emission standards.

As per the report, the global flex fuel engine market size was pegged at $63.20 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $105.11 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2030.Depleting fossil-fuel reserves and strict environmental regulations and vehicle emission norms drive the growth of the global flex fuel engine market. However, engine demand concerns, development of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, and lack of flex-fuel stations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of sustainable automotive technologies and surge in automotive performance on higher ethanol blends are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future. Flex-fuel engines are utilized to lower vehicle emissions, while reducing dependence on foreign oils. Flex-fuel engines come in a variety of shapes and sizes, as well as for a variety of blended fuel applications. Flex-fuel engines can run on a mix of gasoline and other fuels. The growth in commercial vehicle fleet, expansion in transportation infrastructure, tightened government regulations, and rise in global automobile production have all contributed to a significant increase in flex-fuel engine production in recent years.The factors, such as stringent environmental regulations, vehicle emission norms, and depleting fossil-fuel reserves are expected to drive the flex-fuel engine market. However, engine damage concerns, scarcity of flex-fuel stations, and development of electric & hybrid electric vehicles are the factors anticipated to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in adoption of sustainable automotive technologies and increased automotive performances on higher ethanol blends across the world are the factors projected to supplement the flex-fuel engine market's growth in the coming years. The sale of the flex-fuel engine is closely linked to global automotive production and sales operations. Owing to commute restrictions and poor financial performance of market players in 2020, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental impact on the growth of the flex-fuel engine industry. The COVID-19 crisis has caused uncertainty in the flex-fuel engine market by slowing supply chains, limiting corporate growth, creating unclear demand scenarios, and raising customer anxiety.By region, the global flex fuel engine market across North America dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in government regulation to reduce vehicle emissions.By fuel type, the gasoline segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global flex fuel engine market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for low-cost sustainable automotive technologies across the globe. The report includes an analysis of the diesel segment. By vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2030. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global flex fuel engine market, owing to rise in awareness about the growing pollution and global warming scenario. The report includes an analysis of the commercial vehicles segment.Major market playersCummins Inc.Volkswagen AGFord Motor CompanyGeneral Motors CompanyFiat Chrysler AutomobilesMitsubishi Motors CorporationHonda Motor Co., Ltd.Toyota Motor CorporationNissan Motor Co., Ltd.AB Volvo 