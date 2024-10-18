Bitget Wallet and 1inch Partner to Elevate Multichain DEX Trading Experience

1inch, the premier DEX aggregator, has integrated Bitget Wallet as a wallet connect option

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced a strategic partnership with 1inch, the premier DEX aggregator. 1inch has integrated Bitget Wallet as a wallet connection option on its platform, enabling users to trade seamlessly through Bitget Wallet for a smoother experience. Previously, Bitget Wallet had integrated 1inch as an aggregator to enhance its swap functionality, offering users a better experience and improved pricing.

As pioneers in decentralized trading, Bitget Wallet and 1inch have established a strong partnership. 1inch, known for its top-tier DEX aggregation and advanced routing algorithms, ensures optimal trading prices and minimized slippage. With decentralized trading at its core, Bitget Wallet is the most user-friendly multichain wallet and the leading gateway for Web3 traders. Previously, Bitget Wallet had incorporated 1inch's services within its Swap feature, allowing users to perform instant token swaps and place limit orders, boosting trading efficiency while providing competitive prices and broad liquidity.

Bitget Wallet's Swap feature aggregates hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, offering token swaps, limit orders, and cross-chain services across more than 50 blockchains. Its smart algorithms deliver the best pricing for seamless exchanges between any tokens. In addition, users benefit from real-time market data, advanced trading tools, such as gasless transactions, automatic slippage adjustments, smart money tracking, and rapid trading modes. These features enhance both flexibility and speed, giving users a powerful edge in decentralized markets.

Bitget Wallet recently surpassed 40 million users, growing over 100% in six months, and now it is the second most downloaded crypto app globally, rivaling Binance. This growth has been driven by the wallet's robust Swap functionality and deep integration with the TON ecosystem. In Q3 2024, Bitget Wallet recorded a 125% surge in Swap activities and a 4886% increase in TON addresses, highlighting its role as a key player in Web3 trading.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, commented, "Swap has always been one of our core product offerings, and we're committed to building the best trading experience. This deepened collaboration with 1inch helps us strengthen our position as the top multichain wallet and gives users access to more opportunities in Web3." Looking ahead, Kan also hinted at further joint initiatives with 1inch aimed at delivering greater value and rewards to users.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 500,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

