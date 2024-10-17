City awarded nearly $3.5 million for bicycle and pedestrian safety projects

On Monday, Oct. 14, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the City of Lawrence will be awarded nearly $3.5 million through the Transportation Alternatives program. The awards are for two projects: the 2025 Safe Routes to School (SRTS) sidewalk gaps project and multimodal improvements to Massachusetts St. from 14th St. to 23rd St.

“The Safe Routes to School sidewalk gaps project continues the City’s commitment to develop a strong, multi-modal transportation system,” said Jessica Mortinger, transportation planning manager, City of Lawrence. “With this project we’re filling in key gaps where sidewalks are currently missing along the routes identified in the Safe Routes to School plan. Completed sidewalks make it easier and safer for kids who choose to walk, bike or roll to school.”

The Lawrence SRTS plan established a community vision for children to be able to safely and conveniently walk, bicycle, and use public transportation as part of daily routines to get to school. The plan has a specific goal to increase the completed sidewalk along safe routes to 95% for elementary schools and 92% for middle schools by 2025. During the SRTS planning process, parents indicated that the presence of sidewalk was one of the top motivating factors determining if their kid could walk and/or bike to school.

“We congratulate our Safe Routes to School partners on the city’s receipt of these much-appreciated state and federal grant funds,” said Jeanice Kerr Swift, interim superintendent, Lawrence Public Schools. “The planned improvements will help support students getting to and from school safely, whether walking or biking.”

The City was awarded nearly $1.1 million for the Safe Routes to School sidewalk gaps project.

The second grant award is for more than $2.3 million, and it goes toward multimodal improvements on Massachusetts St. from 14th St. to 23rd St. A traffic engineering study and concept design report were commissioned for this project alongside extensive community engagement to identify safety and multimodal improvements. Final design recommendations will be presented to City Commission at an upcoming meeting in November.

“This grant will give the project the capacity, if approved by City Commission, to physically buffer bicycle lanes in a first-of-its-kind way for our community,” said Aaron Parker, senior project engineer, City of Lawrence. “Physical buffering was strongly requested during our community engagement process to better serve all levels of cyclists.”

This section of bicycle lanes will help complete a priority connection for our bicycle network, connecting KU and central/western Lawrence with downtown via Massachusetts St.

The Transportation Alternatives program requires a 20 percent local match.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About Lawrence Safe Routes to School Program

The Lawrence Safe Routes to School Program is a collaborative effort between the City of Lawrence, the Lawrence – Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization, Lawrence – Douglas County Public Health, and USD 497. This program focuses on enhancing safety measures for students traveling to and from school, ensuring secure pathways and crossing areas.

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.