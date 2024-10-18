Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 15.2% by 2030

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

GIS software market is expanding due to increased use in facilities management, integration with business intelligence, & demand for smart city planning tools.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global geographic information system (GIS) software market size was valued at $6.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $25.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.Geographic information system software is a computer-based application that analyze, save, manipulate, and visualize geographic data, often in the form of a digital map. The geographic information system software market is expected to gradually grow at a rapid pace, due to factors, including increase in demand for GIS solutions in the transportation and logistics sectors, surge in development of GIS software in smart cities projects and urban planning, and rise in proliferation of spatial data.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 260 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5259 Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the GIS software market include rise in demand for efficient location intelligence for targeted marketing campaigns and site inspections. However, availability of high implementation cost of GIS software systems limits the growth of geographic information system software market. On the contrary, growth in number of applications and surge in innovations of GIS software solutions, including augmented reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR) integration and artificial intelligence (AI) analytics solutions are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the geographic information system software industry during the forecast period.The key market players analyzed in the report include Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, ESRI, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), Pitney Bowes, Caliper, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), General Electric Co., and Bentley System. They have adopted several high-end strategies and have become successful in retaining their strong hold in the industry.Based on end-user, the transportation and logistics segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2025. Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as connected cars, advanced telematics, and navigation systems has spurred the growth. Simultaneously, the agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the study period.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5259 Based on the type of GIS software, the desktop GIS segment held the highest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market. Being the most commonly used GIS solution, it has got all the basic functionalities of GIS, which in turn, has worked as the prime driving factor behind its growth. Simultaneously, the others segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on server GIS, developer GIS, and mobile GIS.Based on region, North America contributed to more than one-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The factors contributing to the highest share of this market in the region include large amount of data generated everyday by multiple organizations and adoption of advanced technologies as well as digitalization.The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have an overall positive impact on growth of the geographic information system software market size. This is attributed to increase in demand for effective location intelligence solutions, which help many governments and organizations to respond to the major health crisis, maintain continuity of business operations during the period, and support the process of reopening post the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak. The GIS software solution provided appropriate geospatial data that helped organizations to optimize their supply chain and business operations and allowed them to function smoothly and efficiently during the period of a global pandemic. Furthermore, rise in remote working trends in many countries aided the growth of GIS software solutions market during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geographic-information-system-gis-software-market/purchase-options Other Trending Reports:1. Sports Management Software Market Size Overview 2. Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Size Overview About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.