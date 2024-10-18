Clean Group Participates in ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024, Achieving Remarkable Success

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Logo

commercial cleaning company logo

cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group proudly announces its participation in the ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024, held on September 11-12, 2024. This prestigious event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals dedicated to advancing the cleaning and hygiene sector.

During the expo, Clean Group showcased its comprehensive range of cleaning services and eco-friendly solutions, with a particular focus on office cleaning Sydney. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with Clean Group’s knowledgeable team, who provided insights into the latest trends and technologies in commercial cleaning.

The event was a resounding success, with numerous visitors expressing interest in Clean Group's offerings. The company facilitated valuable discussions on industry best practices, innovative cleaning techniques, and the importance of maintaining high hygiene standards in various sectors, especially in office environments.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of the ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo,” said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. “Participating in such a prominent event allows us to connect with other industry professionals, share our expertise, and demonstrate our commitment to excellence in the cleaning sector. The feedback we received from attendees was overwhelmingly positive and will help us continue to enhance our services, particularly in office cleaning Sydney.”

The ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo serves as a vital platform for networking, learning, and showcasing advancements in cleaning technologies and practices. By participating in this event, Clean Group is better positioned to implement new strategies that will enhance its office cleaning services, ensuring a cleaner and healthier workplace for its clients.

For more information about Clean Group and its services, please visit www.clean-group.com.au.
off
About Clean Group
Clean Group is a leading provider of commercial cleaning services in Australia, recognized for its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and environmentally friendly practices. The company offers a wide range of cleaning solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various sectors.

Suji Siv
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
+61281889018 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Office cleaning in Sydney

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Clean Group Participates in ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024, Achieving Remarkable Success

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Suji Siv
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
+61281889018 ext.
Company/Organization
Clean Group
Shop 1B/189 Kent St
Sydney, 2000
Australia
+61 2 9160 7469
Visit Newsroom
About

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

Clean Group

More From This Author
Clean Group Announces Leadership Changes to Strengthen Commercial Cleaning Operations in Alexandria and Surry Hills
Clean Group Shares Insights from ISSA on the “Air, Surface, Water” Trifecta of Cleanliness
Clean Group Participates in ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024, Achieving Remarkable Success
View All Stories From This Author